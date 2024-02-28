Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches First Community Grant Program to Preserve and Protect Open Space

Today, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) announced that it is launching its first community grant program to provide financial support for local, community-based projects that support the preservation and protection of open space and promote environmental sustain­ability in Irvington, New York, and its surrounding communities. Applications can be submitted beginning today through March 31, 2024.

The community grant program includes up to three grants (collectively valued at $5,000 in total) for local, community-based projects that advance and promote the following goals and priorities:

Preserving and maintaining existing open space, including protecting and advancing the health and environmental sustainability of that open space.

Promoting awareness and education about the need for and the benefits of preserving and protect­ing open space.

Supporting equal access for everyone in our communities to funding regarding the preservation, maintenance, awareness, and educational potential of open space, including giving consideration to under-served areas and neighborhoods.

These projects will be based in the greater Irvington area, which includes the Villages of Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Hastings and in East Irvington, and will be designed to be completed within 12 months.

“We have an engaged and innovative community that cares deeply about preserving, protecting and enhancing our beautiful open spaces,” said Chet Kerr, Co-Chairman of the Board of GILT. “We hope that this grant program provides the opportunity for people throughout our community to give back and help preserve land for future generations.”

In addition to the community grant program, GILT has worked on several projects to protect and preserve the Irvington Woods and other open space and parkland in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, Hastings and East Irvington, including actively participating in applications before the Planning Board that raise a range of environmental and open space issues. As a result of GILT’s efforts, the Village of Irvington has dedicated as protected parkland over 65 acres of Village-owned property in the Irvington Woods and around Halsey Pond, the Irvington Woods Park is now one of the largest, protected woodland parks in southern West­chester, and the Village of Dobbs Ferry is working to create a new, expanded 14-acre village park along the Saw Mill River.

Eligible applicants for the community grant program include individuals and students who live within the Villages of Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Hastings and/or in East Irvington, recognized student groups from the Villages of Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, and Hastings and/or East Irvington, and community-based Not-for-Profit Corporations (“NFPs”) that are subject to New York State’s NFP Corpo­ration Law and are qualified for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Federal Internal Revenue Code. Applications submitted by an individual under the age of 18 must include the name of a sponsor­ing adult.

Applications must be submitted by email to GILT at grants@irvingtonlandtrust.org on or before March 15, 2024. All eligible applications submitted by the due date will be reviewed and considered.