Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park and Community Garden to Host Earth Day Clean Up

To celebrate Earth Day, organizers from the Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park and the Peekskill Community Garden are hosting a community clean-up day on April 20, 2024 from 12 pm-4 pm at Tompkins Park. (1801 Main St, Peekskill, New York, 10566).

“We invite all of our Peekskill neighbors to join us in the 3rd annual celebration of Earth Day by doing what helps restore our communities and the planet. Every choice we make to live more sustainably and every piece of trash we remove contributes to a healthier and cleaner Peekskill City and environment for everyone. We are putting out a call for all volunteers to help with this clean-up,” said Sabina Flagg, President of the Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park.

The Peekskill Community Garden and the Friends of the Peekskill Dog have become partners due to the proximity of our locations, and passion for sustainability in the City of Peekskill. The garden has been working towards expanding its membership, including adding more plot beds, water storage tanks, a cold frame for early-season growing, food scrap drop-off, and compositing. Within all of the growth, they have accumulated a lot of trash/debris, that requires clean-up.

WIN Waste Innovations will be supporting this cleanup, by providing tools, gear, volunteers, and complimentary removal of the debris collected. WIN Waste embeds sustainability into every step of its waste and recycling services, which include converting post-recycled waste into renewable electricity at our local Peekskill waste-to-energy facility.

The Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park will be hosting a raffle to support the efforts of ongoing clean-up days, along with dog park improvements: shade sails, dog wading pools, a community bulletin board, and new additions to our overall beautification of the Peekskill Dog Park.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day of the event – $5 for one raffle ticket and $20 for 5 tickets. These funds are crucial to assisting the dog park in its upkeep. Items include various-sized dog leashes, sweaters, halters, collars, plushy dog toys, and other dog-related items.

“We are really excited about helping get the park spruced up once again,” says Mary Urban, WIN Waste Senior Director of Communications and Community. “It is right in line with our business of cleaning and greening the places we call home. We couldn’t be prouder to be part of a community that provides great open spaces and areas for our communities to come together.”

This Earth Day Cleanup event is being coordinated at the local level by various partners, including the City of Peekskill, Win Waste Innovations, and Home Depot. For more information, please visit www.friendsofthepeekskilldogpark.org or email them at riendsofthepeekskilldogpark@gmail.com