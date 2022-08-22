Former Peekskill Mayor to Host “Change the World” Event

Former Mayor of Peekskill, New York, Andre’ Rainey, is now on the road to change the world through inspiration using politics and music, led by love and his faith in God. Few things are more inspirational than positive, powerful music and these artists have come together to change the world for the better, through music. “There’s a song for every emotion and experience in life, why not make more positive emotions and life experiences?” This Fall, Noo Moves Entertainment is hosting its first Change the World to Nspire, showcase in dinner in Mt. Kisco, New York.

“Changing the world starts with informing people of what can change. Then implementing action behind it. As leaders, artists, and inspirers, we don’t wait for opportunities, we create them”- Andre’ Rainey

Gathering three of the most recognized and powerful artists, Andre’ also known as Noodle Noo, is ready to change the world.

Jason Gisser is performing and dedicating his performance to Depression Awareness and getting through it. Whether alone or with help. “I suffered from depression. One if five people suffer from depression. It’s not easy to deal with, but I’ve found ways to grow, and I want to help others. Especially those who may not recognize it.” – Jason Gisser

is performing and dedicating his performance to Depression Awareness and getting through it. Whether alone or with help. “I suffered from depression. One if five people suffer from depression. It’s not easy to deal with, but I’ve found ways to grow, and I want to help others. Especially those who may not recognize it.” – Jason Gisser Ella ‘Lazel’ Morales is performing and dedicating her performance to Suicide Prevention awareness and personal healing to find ways to cope with life well enough to realize life is always worth living. “You’re waking up, so there’s a purpose for you. Give your life a mission statement. People let us down, and for those who believe, God will get you through. For those who don’t, Love and healing will get you through.” – Lazel

is performing and dedicating her performance to Suicide Prevention awareness and personal healing to find ways to cope with life well enough to realize life is always worth living. “You’re waking up, so there’s a purpose for you. Give your life a mission statement. People let us down, and for those who believe, God will get you through. For those who don’t, Love and healing will get you through.” – Lazel Shaquan “Q” Williams is performing and dedicating his performance to Love and forgiveness. Remembering what it’s like to feel loved and the relief of stress when you forgive and move on with your life. “We must get back to love. The biggest thing God gave us is love. We need that now, more than ever. With love comes understanding, forgiveness, progress, and unity.” – Q Williams

is performing and dedicating his performance to Love and forgiveness. Remembering what it’s like to feel loved and the relief of stress when you forgive and move on with your life. “We must get back to love. The biggest thing God gave us is love. We need that now, more than ever. With love comes understanding, forgiveness, progress, and unity.” – Q Williams Andre’ ‘Noodle Noo’ Rainey is hosting and performing and dedicating his performance to Shared Parenting awareness and mental health needs for children in divorced and separated homes. “The best interest of our children should be the only interest of our adults. I’m here until we get there.” – Noodle Noo

“As an artist, I’ve learned Politics dictates how we live very often and music dictates how we feel. Music can move us to the heights or depths of emotion. It can lift us out of depression when nothing else can and lately, a lot of people are depressed. The pandemic has impacted so many people and some haven’t sat down long enough to realize the impact yet. This is going to be a great night, with great artists, delivering great messages through great music. With such a diverse crowd of people already attending, this will surely be the beginning of changing the world.”- Andre’ Rainey

Family, friends, fans and anyone interested can also follow this show on Instagram @NooMovesEntertainment. For more details, email us at NooMovesEntertainment2010@gmail.com

*Change the World to Nspire show will begin in Mt. Kisco. We will bring the show to colleges, senior homes, shelters and anywhere inspiration is accepted.