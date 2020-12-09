Field Hall Increases Frequency of Grants to Support Low-Income and Vulnerable Seniors

Field Hall Foundation is now awarding grants quarterly instead of twice a year. The Foundation supports programs and projects that address the most basic needs of low-income and vulnerable seniors and/or their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.
The deadline for submitting a Letter of Inquiry for the Spring 2021 cycle is January 15, 2021.
Priority will be given proposals that fall within the following focus areas:
- Food insecurity
- Home-based care services
- Respite services
- Safety and security
- Social work/Case management
- Transportation
Since 2019, the Foundation has awarded over $1 million in grants, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $75,000. Non-profits with operating budgets under $1 million are eligible for small grants up to $15,000; Those with an operating budget over $1 million are eligible for full grants.
For more information and to discuss potential proposals, contact:
Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer
914-813-9103
phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org
2302 Catherine Street
Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567
www.fieldhallfoundation.org