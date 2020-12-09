Cortlandt

Field Hall Increases Frequency of Grants to Support Low-Income and Vulnerable Seniors

December 9, 2020

Field Hall Foundation is now awarding grants quarterly instead of twice a year.  The Foundation supports programs and projects that address the most basic needs of low-income and vulnerable seniors and/or their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

The deadline for submitting a Letter of Inquiry for the Spring 2021 cycle is January 15, 2021.

Priority will be given proposals that fall within the following focus areas:

  • Food insecurity
  • Home-based care services
  • Respite services
  • Safety and security
  • Social work/Case management
  • Transportation

Since 2019, the Foundation has awarded over $1 million in grants, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $75,000.  Non-profits with operating budgets under $1 million are eligible for small grants up to $15,000; Those with an operating budget over $1 million are eligible for full grants.

For more information and to discuss potential proposals, contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer
914-813-9103
phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org
2302 Catherine Street
Cortlandt Manor, NY  10567
www.fieldhallfoundation.org

