Field Hall Increases Frequency of Grants to Support Low-Income and Vulnerable Seniors

Field Hall Foundation is now awarding grants quarterly instead of twice a year. The Foundation supports programs and projects that address the most basic needs of low-income and vulnerable seniors and/or their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

The deadline for submitting a Letter of Inquiry for the Spring 2021 cycle is January 15, 2021.

Priority will be given proposals that fall within the following focus areas:

Food insecurity

Home-based care services

Respite services

Safety and security

Social work/Case management

Transportation

Since 2019, the Foundation has awarded over $1 million in grants, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $75,000. Non-profits with operating budgets under $1 million are eligible for small grants up to $15,000; Those with an operating budget over $1 million are eligible for full grants.

For more information and to discuss potential proposals, contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer

914-813-9103

phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org

2302 Catherine Street

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

www.fieldhallfoundation.org