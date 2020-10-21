Field Hall Foundation Awards Additional $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief Grants

The Field Hall Foundation has awarded an additional $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief grants for programs supporting seniors impacted by the pandemic. Funds were awarded to non-profits in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties addressing food insecurity, isolation and PPE/safety measures.

Recipients of this round of funding include: Caring for Hungry/Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP), Cerebral Palsy of Westchester, CHOICE of New Rochelle, Dutchess Outreach, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Gramatan Village, HOPE Community Services, Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, Legal Services of Hudson Valley, and WestFair Rides.

Field Hall Foundation has awarded a total of $100,000 in COVID-19 Relief grants and more than $1 million in grants since its inception in 2019. The Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties. Letters of Inquiry are accepted on an ongoing basis for its regular grant program. For more information visit http://www.fieldhallfoundation.org or contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer

Field Hall Foundation

2302 Catherine Street, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

(914) 813-9103

phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org