Includes $50,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funds

The Field Hall Foundation announces $240,000 in new grants. $190,000 has been awarded through its summer 2020 grant cycle, and will be used to pilot, support and/or expand programs focused on the most basic needs of vulnerable seniors and their caregivers.

Three full grants have been awarded to:

Family Services, Inc.

$45,000 – To pilot an Elder Abuse Intervention program which will provide prevention and intervention services for victims of elder abuse

Hudson River Housing, Inc.

$50,000 – To pilot an Elder Care Services Program that will help homeless and low-income seniors obtain and sustain stable housing

The Osborne Association

$50,000 – To support and expand their Elder Reentry Initiative in Dutchess County, which helps older, incarcerated adults successfully transition back into the community

Five smaller grants were awarded to:

Hillside Food Outreach, Inc.

$10,000 – To increase the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables they purchase and deliver, at no cost, to low-income seniors in Putnam and Westchester counties

Meals on Wheels of Poughkeepsie

$5,000 – To purchase new kitchen equipment that will allow them to meet the increased demand for home delivered meals

North East Community Council, Inc.

$10,000 – To expand their home-delivered food pantry services to older adults in the rural north east section of Dutchess County

Putnam County Office for Senior Resources

$15,000 – To provide free respite services to eligible spouses or relatives caring for older adults at home

WestFair Rides, Inc.

$5,000 – To provide older adults with free livery transportation to/from medical appointments when volunteer drivers are not available.

COVID-19 Emergency Relief grants, totaling $50,000, have also been awarded. Funding focused primarily on senior food insecurity, personal protection equipment for nursing home staff, and telehealth equipment and services. Grant recipients include:

Andrus on the Hudson Nursing Home, Bethel Springvale Nursing Home, Cabrini of Westchester Nursing Home, Catholic Charities, Dutchess Responds, EverCare Home Health Agency, Hillside Food Outreach, Maryknoll Sisters, Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park, Neighborhood House, New Jewish Home Sarah Neuman, North East Community Center, Pawling Resource Center, Putnam Community Cares, Putnam COVID-19 Response Fund, Ride Connect, Visiting Nurse Service Westchester, and WestFair Rides.

Going forward, an additional $50,000 has been added to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for programs supporting seniors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please contact Patti Lavan Horvath for more information.

Since its inception in 2019, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grants to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties. Letters of Inquiry are accepted on an ongoing basis. For more information visit the Foundation’s website, http://www.fieldhallfoundation.org.