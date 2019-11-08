Feeding Westchester, Stop & Shop and Westchester Knicks Team Up to Fight Hunger

Can you picture Thanksgiving without a turkey? Well, neither can we. Many families across the United States and right here in Westchester face that reality as they gather at the table to give thanks. Enter Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express to save the day! It stopped at Feeding Westchester in Elmsford with a truckload of turkeys to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Feeding Westchester is a tall order, so we called in the Westchester Knicks to assist! The Westchester Knicks joined Stop & Shop and Feeding Westchester in unloading 1,000 turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving. Stop & Shop generously donated the turkeys that Feeding Westchester will distribute to its network of more than 300 partners and programs throughout the county. For many, the need can be greater around the holidays and together we will fill that need for as many families as we can. Special guests Hudson and Marty the Robot, created by Badger Technologies, also joined in on the fun!

Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program will deliver more than 18,000 turkeys to hunger-relief organizations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island this holiday season. Stop & Shop donated more than $28 million in product and financial support last year to fight hunger and support individual food banks like Feeding Westchester.