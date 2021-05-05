Driftwood Gallery Art Liquidation Sale & Virtual Auction to Benefit Local Organizations

This Saturday, May 8th, from 2-7pm, an Art Liquidation Sale featuring discounts of 60% off, with pieces from the recently closed Driftwood Gallery, owned by Inge Dube, which had been open for 30 years on North Division Street in downtown Peekskill, will take place at The Artist Spot, located at 925 South Street, Peekskill NY.

The Virtual Auction, for any pieces that don’t get sold on Saturday, will begin on Sunday May 9th and run until June 6th.

The URL for the Virtual Art Auction is:

https://antoniaarts.betterworld.org/auctions/driftwood-auction

A local group of Dube’s friends have banded together to orchestrate and produce this Liquidation Art Sale and Virtual Art Auction event.

The event Producer, Arne Paglia says, “I think this is how Peekskill works, on a micro-level. The downtown businesses are a community that support each other, share, and work together.”

Scarlett Antonia is the Sponsor of the event, providing the space for the event to take place. Antonia is a Director and Producer for the Performing Arts, and also plays hostess to Visual Artists displaying their work at “The Artist Spot.”

The local artists, entrepreneurs, and non-profit owners that have been working diligently to put the liquidation sale and auction event together are Scarlet Antonia, Lilly Gummerson, Christine Lifgren, Wilfredo Morel, and Arne Paglia.

20% of the proceeds from the liquidation sale and virtual auction will go to the following non-profit organizations: Antonia Arts, CHHOP (Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill,) Hope for Youth Foundation, New Era Creative Space, and the Westchester Community College Scholarship Fund.

This band of friends along with the non-profits have developed this concept and refined it over the past couple of months, deciding together the best way to represent this artwork and provide the community with great opportunities to purchase original art, to honor Dube and the Driftwood Gallery, and to be a fundraiser for local charities.

Christine Lifgren, the Liquidation Director, hopes for a great turnout to the event and says,

“You never know exactly how something is going to go until you look back on it.”

“This is a wonderful thing that is being done for Inge and a gift to the Peekskill arts community!” says artist Carla Rae Johnson. And Dube, the former owner of the Driftwood Gallery says,

“I think that the community coming together is wonderful, and it’s wonderful to know that you have such good friends. I have mixed emotions about closing…I wake up and think, what am I going to do today? It was in my blood, many years of meeting wonderful people. It makes you feel good to be part of a community for all those years. I’m a little sad, but you know, as we get older, you have to know when to quit. I did my best.”

(l-r) Emmanuel Jaquez R., (representing Sherry Mayo of WCC Peekskill), Cynthia Knox of CHHOP, Ridvan Foxhall of New Era Creative Space, John Burke, with Hope for Youth Foundation, Curator Wilfredo Morel, Artist Carla Rae Johnson, Liquidation Director Christine Lifgren, Event Producer Arne Paglia, Artist and Online Auction Administrator, Lilly Gummerson, and Sponsor and Event Hostess Scarlett Antonia of Antonia Arts, Inc.