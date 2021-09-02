Croton Prepares for a Bountiful Fall Festival

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson has announced that the first-ever Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 12 noon-6 p.m. at Vassallo Park. There is no rain date.

Since the Village was unable to host Summerfest this year, the Village Board decided to host a family-friendly fall event in the Upper Village.

The Merwin Oak parking lot will be blocked off for food vendors and food trucks. Other vendors will be located in the park proper. Booth spaces are 20 feet wide by 10 feet deep.

The Village is scheduling musical performances and assorted other activities for kids and families. “It is sure to be a great afternoon that will bring many residents and other visitors to the Upper Village,” said a Festival spokesperson.

To register as a vendor for Festival, visit croton.seamlessdocs.com/f/FallFestival, where the Festival’s official rules and regulations are posted. The Village encourages all Croton merchants and organizations to participate.

All registration transactions must be conducted online with a credit card. No vendor registrations can be accepted on event day.

The fee schedule is as follows …

General Vendor – $100.00

Food/Beverage Vendor – $150.00

Non-Profit/Civic Vendor – $60.00

Contact (914) 271-4848 or e-mail tmorzello@crotononhudson-ny.gov regarding any questions about the Fall Festival.