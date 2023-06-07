Croton-on-Hudson to Host Great Loop Paddlers During Historic Canoe Journey

Ten paddlers representing the Haudenosaunee nations will make a stop at Croton-on-Hudson during their 1,500-mile canoe journey from Old Town, Maine to New York Harbor, known as the ‘Great Loop’. The effort, which is being documented by National Geographic, is intended to raise awareness of Indigenous relationships with local waters and the importance of environmental conservation. The group, led by Hickory Edwards, founder of the Onondaga Canoe and Kayak Club and member of the Onondaga Nation Turtle Clan, is expected to land at Senasqua Park on June 17th between 5:30 and 7:30 PM, where they will be welcomed by residents and engage in a conversation about their historic journey. They will set out again in the morning to continue their upriver travel to Stony Point. The paddlers can be tracked in real time on Caltopo.