Croton Lions Club Christmas Tree Sale is Open

The Croton Lions Club Christmas Tree Sale is now open across from the Shop-Rite in Croton. The sale is open Monday – Friday noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weather permitting.

The Croton Lions have been a major community organization for more than 80 years, providing assistance and supporting more than 20 local organizations that help improve our community.

Croton Lions Club serves its community in many ways including: food collection and distribution through the Croton Cortlandt Food Pantry; awarding scholarships to outstanding young members of the community ($15,000 in scholarships were awarded in 2021 alone); providing free wheelchairs, crutches, canes, and other equipment to those in need; painting and gifts to Hope’s Door; donating to Autism Speaks; raising money for Blue Path Service Dogs; recycling used eyeglasses and providing disaster assistance worldwide to communities in need.

The Croton Lions Club also supports local organizations including Harry Chapin Memorial Run Against Hunger; Croton Caring Committee; Croton Little League; Croton Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts; Croton Free Library; Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP); Vision Center on Blindness (VCB); Croton Blood Drive and Hour Children (Bedford and Taconic prisons).

This is just some of what we do. Your purchase will help us do so much more.

The Croton Lions Club is part of the largest service organization in the world. Lions have a dynamic history and are best known for fighting blindness. Lions are worldwide with 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries and geographic areas in 48,000 clubs.