Croton Knights Raise $5K to Support Veterans

Holy Name of Mary Knights of Columbus Council 4730 joined with Montrose VA to raise $5,000 in support of Veterans, with funds disbursed to the following programs.

Women Veterans New Mothers — 28 baskets of items essential for new mothers and their babies.



Veterans New Home Necessities — 28 baskets of necessities to support Veterans moving into their own home or apartment.



Support for Quarantine Patients – iPads and high-quality arts supplies provided to quarantined patients to help alleviate loneliness and boredom during their period of isolation while recovering from RSV, flu or Covid.