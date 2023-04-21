Cortlandt

Croton Knights Raise $5K to Support Veterans

April 21, 2023

Mike Andrews (left) and Neil Rudden of Knights of Columbus drop off iPads, art materials and basket donations. 
Photo > Holy Name of Mary Knights of Columbus
Holy Name of Mary Knights of Columbus Council 4730 joined with Montrose VA to raise $5,000 in support of Veterans, with funds disbursed to the following programs. 

  • Women Veterans New Mothers — 28 baskets of items essential for new mothers and their babies.
     
  • Veterans New Home Necessities — 28 baskets of necessities to support Veterans moving into their own home or apartment.
     
  • Support for Quarantine Patients – iPads and high-quality arts supplies provided to quarantined patients to help alleviate loneliness and boredom during their period of isolation while recovering from RSV, flu or Covid.   

