County Executive George Latimer Appoints George K. Asante as Director of the Office of Housing Counsel in Westchester County

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is proud to announce the appointment of George K. Asante as the Director of the Office of Housing Counsel in Westchester County. Asante brings over a decade of legal experience, dedication to justice and a proven track record of leadership within the legal services community.

Latimer said: “When looking for someone to lead this new and important County function, George stood out as someone with a deep understanding of the legal landscape in Westchester. His passion for justice and proven ability to navigate complex legal issues make him an excellent choice for this role. I am excited to welcome George to the team and work with him in serving the residents of Westchester County.”

In his previous role as Attorney in Charge (AIC) of the Mount Vernon office at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley (LSHV), Asante demonstrated a commitment to advocating for vulnerable populations and addressing systemic barriers. His extensive background in overseeing litigation and advocacy on behalf of tenants, particularly in Westchester County, equips him with unique insights into the local legal landscape.

Asante said: “I am honored to accept this appointment as Director of the Office of Housing Counsel. My experiences advocating for those facing systemic barriers have prepared me well for this role. I am eager to contribute my skills and vision to ensure equitable access to high-quality legal representation for Westchester residents.”

Deputy Director of the Hudson Valley Justice Center Jason Mays said: “George Asante’s dedication to justice and his extensive experience make him the ideal candidate for the Director role. This appointment is a significant step towards ensuring access to quality legal representation for those who need it most.”

Asante’s professional career reflects a commitment to delivering efficient and effective legal services. Under his leadership, the Mount Vernon office at LSHV experienced substantial growth, handling an increased caseload, and making a significant impact on individuals and families in need.

Under the general direction of the Commissioner of Social Services, Asante in his new role will be responsible for leading the development and coordination of the Office of Housing Counsel, focusing on providing eviction prevention legal services for income-eligible individuals on landlord/tenant issues handled by the court and at administrative hearings.