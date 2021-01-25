Cortlandt Manor Rotary Donates to Million Mask Challenge

The Rotary Club of Cortlandt Manor stopped by the Town Hall to donate masks to our residents as a part of the Million Mask Challenge to the residents in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Supervisor Linda Puglisi and Purchasing Director Peter McMillan thanked them all for their generosity and for their important work in our community.

Masks will be distributed at our Purchasing building located at Town Hall Monday through Friday from 10 am to 2pm.

Please call 914 736 1046 when you arrive and the masks will be brought out to your vehicles while supplies last.

Other donations by the Rotary Club have also been given to the following: