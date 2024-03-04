Cortlandt Manor Native Serves Aboard Navy Warship in San Diego

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Hanchar, Navy Office of Community Outreac

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kathrynn Walker, a native of Cortlandt Manor, New York, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Tripoli operating out of San Diego.

Walker graduated from Walter Panas High School in 2010.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Cortlandt Manor.

“Learning from a young age the importance of having a sense of teamwork and camaraderie has helped me succeed in the Navy,” said Walker.

Walker joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Walker serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel the world,” said Walker. “I had ideas about what I wanted to do but I didn’t want to go into debt finding it. The Navy offered me an opportunity to get out of my hometown and make something of myself.”

Tripoli is an amphibious assault carrier that provides presence and power projection as an integral part of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Maritime Expeditionary Forces. Supports Marine Air/Ground Task Force requirements, from small-scale contingency operations to Expeditionary Strike Group operations to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war.

“The sailors who make up Team Tripoli really are the best the Navy has to offer,” said Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of Tripoli. “We say it all the time, our Navy is nothing without the men and women who serve on the deckplates each and every day. I truly believe that the continued success of our Navy, and Tripoli specifically, is due in no small part to the contributions of our sailors.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Walker has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of my personal growth during these 12 years serving my country,” said Walker. “Becoming a homeowner and being able to be mentally and physically strong enough to travel the world are things I am very proud of.”

Walker serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means being able to be a part of something bigger than myself that has a history over a hundred years is a huge deal to me,” said Walker. “The Navy answered a greater calling for me in times of uncertainty around the world.”

Walker is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My father, Michael, who also served in the Navy, has been a huge asset to me in my growth and I would not be the successful sailor I am today without him,” added Walker. “I saw how well he was able to provide for me growing up while also serving his country. I wanted to do it too.”

