Cortlandt Hoists Military Tribute Banners

June 16, 2021

New Military Tribute Banners in the Town of Cortlandt for the 2021 season are now on display. The town says the program, now in its second year, “honors and thanks all of our brave men and women who have defended our Country and fought for our freedoms in America. We are proud to support this program and appreciate those families that have participated by ordering banners for their loved ones.” 

The banners can be viewed along Route 9A near the VA Hospital in Montrose and along Oregon Road in the northern part of Cortlandt, which is a new display area this year.  They will be on view through Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2021).  

Afterwards, each banner is presented as a keepsake to the family or business that purchased it.  

