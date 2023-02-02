City of Peekskill to Hold Natural Resources Inventory Public Information Session

The City of Peekskill invites community members to participate in an online Public Information Session to learn about the City’s Natural Resources Inventory (NRI). The Public Information Session is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM via Zoom. Registration is required for the event. Please visit the project website at www.PeeskillNRI.com for more information and to register for the event.

The City of Peekskill has developed a Natural Resources Inventory (NRI). An NRI identifies environmental resources within the City such as streams, wetlands, flood zones, wildlife habitats and more. The NRI also includes information about important historic and cultural resources.

The purpose of the public information session is to present the NRI and inform the community about its important natural resources. The public information session will include a brief presentation and an overview of the purpose and contents of the NRI as well as interactive participant polls. Following the presentation, community members will have an opportunity to participate in a live question and answer session.

Says Councilperson and liaison to the project, Kathie Talbot, “An inventory of a city’s natural resources is vital to the successful future planning of Peekskill. It also provides a necessary requirement to obtain many state and federal grants. Resources like our streams, tree canopy and wetlands work together to nourish and protect us from the negative impacts of advancing climate change. To know them is to love and protect them…and all of us too!”

The NRI was developed by the City of Peekskill and guided by the Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to serve as an important resource to assist stakeholders such as City officials, developers, and residents in making informed and environmentally responsible land use decisions. This NRI has compiled information on important, naturally occurring resources within and adjacent to the City of Peekskill and also includes a compendium of cultural resources unique to the City of Peekskill. A consultant team led by MJ Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C. of Clifton Park, New York provided technical assistance during this process.