For the Local Good

Church of the Magdalene Celebrates the 130th Anniversary of its Founding

July 3, 2024

This year Church of the Magdalene parish in Pocantico Hills is celebrating the 130th anniversary of its founding. Planned events include a special Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21, where the Principal Celebrant will be Fr. Tim Wiggens, Pastor and the Guest Homilist will be Fr. John Vigilanti, the former Pastor. Also included will be other priests who have been associated with the Magdalene over the years. 

Events also include a celebratory lunch during which Sister Susan Gardella will speak on the long history the parish has shared with the Religious of the Sacred Heart (Marymount). Also, on the following Sundays, July 7, Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13, the Pastor Father Wiggens will say “Mass on the Grass” during the 9 and 11 a.m. Masses. These Masses will take place next to the church building. 

John Dominick, Church of the Magdalene’s music director, will coordinate the music program for the Mass, as he does each Sunday. 

The Church of the Magdalene is a small country church that draws parishioners from over 40 zip codes in Westchester and beyond. Roads leading to the hamlet pass by rolling fields protected by stone walls. A handful of homes, large and small, a school, two churches, and a firehouse are located in the center of the hamlet. The white frame building stands in the midst of a community of homes surrounded by the large acreage of the Rockefeller homes and estates. The Union Church is located nearby. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Feeding Westchester Serves Up Kids Summer Feeding Program

Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

Ossining Innovates! + WEDC to Launch Next Idea Generation Workshop on July 20

Riverkeeper’s John Lipscomb Welcomes New Captain 

About the Author: User Submitted