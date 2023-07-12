Christmas in July Fundraiser at Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley

Summertime is in full swing but the countdown to the holiday season has already begun and it is Christmas in July at the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV). Ronald McDonald House, located just steps away from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, provides a home-away-from-home for families while their child receives critical medical care. The 12 bedroom house, which is at full occupancy almost every night, is always in need of items for the pantry, kitchen, and toy room. During the holiday season the House gets tons of donated items but as the summer season approaches supplies and meal program volunteers start to dwindle.

From now through the end of July supporters are encouraged to purchase items from the Christmas in July Amazon Wish list, Sponsor a Family, or donate to the Meals that Heal program. Individuals and groups who support the Christmas in July fundraiser are invited to attend a Christmas in July party on Friday, July 21st from 2 to 7 PM at the Ronald McDonald House. BBQ donated by the Yonkers Fire Department and ornament decorating with American Christmas. Stop by with a donation and have a quick tour of the House all decked out in summer Holiday decor. Enjoy the festivities and wait for a special visit from Santa himself.

For those who can’t make the party, you can still participate in Christmas in July by purchasing items directly from the Amazon Wish List, sponsoring a family or providing a meal. So don’t forget Christmas is just 165 days away and you can help us spread some holiday cheer by:

Bringing donated items to the Christmas in July party on July 21st

Purchase items from the Amazon Wish list and have them shipped to the House

Sponsor a family or the meal program and donate directly to the House

“Christmas in July is a fun and festive way for the community to donate to our House and help us as we continue to support our families when their child is sick,” said Christina Riley, Executive Director RMHGHV. “Our supporters are so generous during the holiday season but we wanted to offer the opportunity to give back during the summer when things are less hectic, our supplies start to dwindle and less volunteers sign up to cook meals in our kitchen for our families during the summer months.” To register for the event visit: BIT.LY/CIJ23RSVP or to access the wishlist visit BIT.LY/CIJ23WL