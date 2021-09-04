‘Best Dish’ Contest on Menu at Church Fundraiser

The Church of St. Christopher and St. Patrick is hosting a community-wide Food and Talent Festival fundraiser for the parish on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Rain date is Oct. 17.) Activities include food, raffles, tag sale, volleyball, soccer tournaments, and more.

A food competition welcomes anyone to present their “famous dish” to three judges: Town of Cortlandt Councilman Frank Farrell; Rev. George Oonnoonny, Pastor of Church of Saint Christopher and Saint Patrick; Clare Carey, Director of Food Services for Hendrick Hudson School District in Montrose.

Winner of the food contest will be featured in the Saint Christopher and Saint Patrick newsletter and in River Journal North.

Local talent slated to perform are Next Level Dance Company from Croton-on-Hudson, Zumba with Krishna, and Broadway star Addison Valentino, among others.

Suggested donation for admission is $5 per person/$20 per family of four or more.

Church of Saint Christopher and Saint Patrick, 3094 Albany Post Road, Buchanan 10596 (next to Hendrick Hudson High School).