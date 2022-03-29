Art Exhibit to Benefit Hastings Pollinator Pathway

Over the course of 3 months, artist Fernanda Franco embarked on a 100-day project to watercolor each day a native plant or wildflower of New York, as well as interviewing Margie Lavender, Board Member of the Hastings Pollinator Pathway. The works presented are abstract but speak about the aim to raise awareness of the value of wild and native flowers beyond themselves, providing ecological advantages to help pollinators and growing freely with no human intervention and providing shelter. Fernanda felt compelled to learn more about native plants through her artwork, when in November 2021 a public garden was vandalized in Nyack, NY and all flowers planted by volunters of the Nyack Pollinator Pathway were stolen.

The exhibit of these paintings will be held at the Art Cafe in Nyack.

April 1st – 30th

Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm • Friday-Sunday 8am-9pm

65 South Broadway, Nyack NY

“Driving this (native gardens and pollinator pathways) movement is recent documentation of a stunning decline in insect populations, especially pollinators. Since many of our food crops depend on insect pollination, this is a huge wake- up call for all of us. Insecticides, agricultural techniques, and loss of habitat all contribute to crashing insect populations. And since most birds depend upon insects to feed their young, bird populations also are declining rapidly. The two main classes of pollinators we are trying to save are butterflies and bees, especially native bees. Bees need flower nectar and pollen. Butterflies need nectar and host plants for their caterpillars to eat. Pollinator gardens should provide all 3 essentials: nectar, pollen, and host plants.” (Cathy Ludden, Conservationist and Native Plant Educator, and Board Member of Greenburgh Nature Center, @cathyludden).

A percentage of the proceeds will benefit @nyackpollinatorpathway and @hastingspollinatorpathway

Fernanda Franco is a visual artist born and bred in Mexico City, former corporate designer for Wall Street, and MS in Communication Design from Pratt Institute – her artwork aims to provide hope and joy and a feeling of expansion and optimism. Currently exhibiting at 100 Small Works of Hope from We Create NYC at 237 Park Avenue – April 9-31.