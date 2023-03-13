Antonia Arts to Present Oz On Stage at the Paramount

On Sunday May 7th at 3pm, at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, Antonia Arts Inc. will present a show entitled, Oz On Stage. Antonia Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts organization developed by Scarlett Antonia. Oz On Stage is one of Antonia’s latest projects that will include a multimedia performance created by local artist Marcy B. Freedman entitled, “Frank and the Women of Oz”. “Frank and the Women of Oz” will delve into the history of L. Frank Baum, creator of the Wizard of Oz. In addition, we will have the opportunity to learn about some of the women in Baum’s life, both real and fictional.

Another major component of Oz On Stage will include performances by Scarlett Antonia’s The Wiz Kidz. The Wiz Kidz are a musical theater troupe under the direction of Scarlett Antonia. They meet weekly at Antonia Arts’ The Artist Spot, located at 925 South Street in Peekskill to rehearse. The Wiz Kidz will be performing their own rendition of a story linked to the Wizard of Oz and its’ themes. Antonia currently has additional performance opportunities available for Youth ages 7-17 years old.

Antonia has enriched the artist community in Peekskill for the past twenty years and has a lifetime of experience in the creative and performing arts. Antonia is a dancer, choreographer, manager, director, and producer. Her original works have been shown at such major venues as Lincoln and Kennedy Center.

Currently Antonia provides classes and performance opportunities for both youth and adults at The Artist Spot. The mission of Antonia Arts is to serve the city of Peekskill by offering an array of classes, opportunities, master classes, workshops, and a space for events and rehearsals.

Oz On Stage will also include musical and dance acts. It is just one of many projects that Antonia is working on.

Tickets are $20 with group discounts available. Stay tuned for information on the Ozland festival that will take place on September 16, 2023.