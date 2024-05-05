50 Years Of Bicycle Sundays

Westchester Parks Foundation and Westchester County Parks joined together on the steps of the County Center to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Bicycle Sundays season. Since July 21,1974, Westchester County residents have been enjoying the popular Bicycle Sundays program that opens a 6.5-mile stretch of the historic Bronx River Parkway to bicyclists, skaters, joggers, and walkers on a series of Sundays throughout the warner weather months each year.

Bicycle Sundays annually attract 60,000 participants on weekend dates in May, June and September except Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The event runs through six municipalities including: White Plains, Hartsdale/Greenburgh, Scarsdale, Eastchester, Tuckahoe, and Yonkers. Starting May 5, residents and visitors can enjoy the iconic event on the following dates between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

May- 5, 12, 19

June- 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

July – 7, 14, 21, 28 (*Note earlier time 8am-12pm)

September- 8, 15, 22, 29

October- 6

To mark the occasion, six hand cycles will be available to those who need extra assistance, thanks to a grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation to expand the WPF Trails Without Limits. Westchester Parks Foundation and the Westchester County Parks Department are also encouraging residents to share their memories by posting old photos and tagging both organizations on social media and using the #BicycleSundaysTurns50

Each year, thousands of cyclists, joggers, and others come out to enjoy the curves and wooded scenery that make the nation’s first parkway a national historic landmark. The path winds alongside the wooded Bronx River Reservation. For more information visit: https://www.thewpf.org/bicycle-sundays

LINK TO VIDEO/PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eoftwgopyynhw4m2sela5/AFKhMDPM9GwcbzqMGQMsudo?rlkey=abmah4b5ffncl6pf9fpvp0tb5&st=x3bv0wt4&dl=0

Courtesy Westchester Parks Foundation