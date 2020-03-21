Escape from Sing Sing Plunge Raises over $17,000

On Saturday, February 15, 64 River Town residents came together to help our neighbors in need and. The group ran into the frigid waters of the Hudson River at Louis Engel Park in Ossining, all to help raise $17,725 for Gullotta House.

Gullotta House is a 501c3 nonprofit helping Westchester residents facing hardship. The money raised went to the St Ann’s food pantry in Ossining, to the family of a Sleepy Hollow resident who recently died of cancer, to a Tarrytown resident on dialysis who is awaiting a kidney transplant, and over a dozen other charities and needy families.

To make donations visit gullottahouse.org.