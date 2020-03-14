Endorsements Continue to Come in for NY-17 Candidates

As we approach the final months before the primaries that determine who will run in this fall’s general election for New York’s 17th Congressional District seat, each of the candidates looks for an edge over their competitors. One of the ways in which these candidates hope to sway voters is with endorsements, be it from powerful local unions or from prominent political figures.

Republican Josh Eisen recently suspended his campaign (see page 10) when controversial accusations from past lawsuits came to light, leaving the fight for the GOP nomination mainly between frontrunners Maureen McArdle Schulman, a retired NYC Fire Lieutenant endorsed by the Westchester Republican Party, and chemical engineer Yehudis Gottesfeld, who received the Rockland County GOP’s endorsement. With more than a dozen Democratic candidates for the nomination(even after Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia recently dropped out), their primary remains more of a puzzle. For a simple overview, we compiled an incomplete list of some of the more noteworthy

Democratic endorsements, listed alphabetically by candidate. Regrettably, given the large field of candidates, not everyone is included.

· David Buchwald: The Assemblyman has the support of more than forty elected and former elected leaders, including White Plains Mayor Tom Roach; Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich; Town Supervisors Gary Zuckerman of Rye and Michael Schiliro of North Castle; and Peekskill Deputy Mayor Kathleen Talbot. Other endorsements include the North Castle Democratic Committee, the Communications Workers of America District 1 (Local 1103 and Local 1107), and the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee.

· David Carlucci: The Rockland County Building and Construction Trades Council; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825l Laborers Local 754; IBEW Local Union 363; and Teamsters Local 445.

· Evelyn Farkas: Former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry, Former Senator and Governor Bob Graham, and Rep.Marcy Kaptur.

· Mondaire Jones: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Rep. Ayanna Pressley; the Progressive Change Campaign Committee; Democracy for America; The LGBT Victory Fund; and The Collective PAC.

· Allison Fine: Cheryl Contee (Chair of Netroots Nation), Ruth Messinger (former Democratic Nominee for Mayor in NYC), Andrew Rasiej (Chairman NY Tech Alliance); and NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue.