WCC Hosts Great Chefs Culinary and Wine Series

The Westchester Community College Foundation will be hosting its annual Great Chefs event, featuring more than a dozen chefs from leading restaurants in Westchester County and gourmet food, fine wine and alcohol purveyors. Great Chefs 2022 will be held Tuesday, November 15 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on the Valhalla campus of Westchester Community College.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with culinary experts, enjoy a tasting of special pre-holiday menus and learn first-hand about their culinary backgrounds. These celebrated chefs will showcase their culinary specialties with the assistance of SUNY WCC’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management students.

Participating restaurants include Ace Endico, Augustine’s Salumeria, The Cookery, DiCicco & Sons, Ladle of Love, Meraki Taverna, Pub Street, Rocco’s, Sam’s of Gedney Way, Tredici North, and Trotta Pasta. Beverage sponsors are: Captain Lawrence Brewery, Thompson’s Cider Mill, and The Wine Enthusiast.

“The Great Chefs series has been a mainstay for the Foundation’s fundraising efforts, as well as an exciting event anticipated by hundreds of members of our community,” said Chef Philip McGrath, Department Chair of the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Program and former chef and owner of Iron Horse Grill. “We are excited to unveil a new format this year in which all our great chefs will appear on one evening of delicious food, fine wines and other beverages, and scintillating discussion. The evening will kick off the holiday spirit for these professionals and the guests.”

Proceeds will benefit the WCC Foundation’s Scholarship Fund and support students facing food insecurity. We will also offer Turkey Dinner Tickets; for every $25 donation, a Thanksgiving meal can be donated to a student family in need.

Due to limited seating, it is recommended that people buy their tickets in advance at www.sunywcc.edu/great-chefs.