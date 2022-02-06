Super Bites: No Matter Who’s Playing It’s What You’re Serving that Counts 

With the teams locked in and the bets placed, it’s time to turn your attention to what you’ll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday. Even if you just watch for the commercials, what you indulge in while glued to the TV is, I would argue, almost as crucial as who wins or loses. Whether you’re in the mood for the classic wings and beer, a sandwich platter, tacos, or something a little less traditional like an overflowing charcuterie board or party size paella, there is something sure to tempt every palate here! Get your orders in early as you don’t want to miss out on a spread that will rival any showdown on the football field.

Donato’s

1147 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

Donatostrattoria.com

You can’t go wrong with pizza for your celebration and Donato’s has some of the best in the area. Choose from their extensive list of gourmet pies and thin crust pizzettes or create your own designer pie. The menu doesn’t end there, they also have plenty of tasty appetizers, salads, pasta dishes and entrees to choose from.

Squires of Briarcliff

94 North state Road, Briarcliff Manor

Squiresofbriarcliff.com

Burgers on the menu for the big day? Then you’ve come to the right spot. Select from the classic beef patty, or go for the Kobe, turkey, chicken, or garden burger and top it with just about anything you could imagine. For the big day, there’s even a buffalo chipotle burger, add some wings and onion rings for a well-rounded meal.

FarmEats BBQ

48 Main St., Irvington

Farmeats.com

This “pasture to smoker” restaurant offers 100% sustainably raised meat, all sourced from New York. So, if BBQ is a must for your Super Bowl feast, get your order in early. Offering all things pork; pork belly (whole or half), pork butt (whole), pulled pork, candied bacon ends as well as a selection of ribs, chicken and sausage and don’t forget to add the perfect sides including chili, mac & cheese, collard greens, and garlic smoked potatoes for the win.

Geordanes

57 Main St., Irvington

Geordanes.com

This neighborhood market is the go-to spot for a fresh and locally sourced spread. You could create a meal out of their selection of hot and cold appetizers or if you’re expecting a crowd, throw in a tray of chili, whole filet mignon or salmon, or a 6-foot sub if you can borrow the team bus to get it home in.

Brothers Fish and Chips

172 North Highland Ave., Ossining

Brothersfishandchips.com

This catering menu goes well beyond fabulous fish and chips. Select from extensive seafood options including ceviche, crab cakes, and fish tacos or if you’re expecting a crowd, why not go for their giant paella or fisherman’s platter?

Bridge View Tavern

226 Beekman Ave., Sleepy Hollow

Bridgeviewtavern.com

If you’re looking for fresh and locally sourced traditional comfort foods and pub fare, this is the spot for you. Start off with the “Disco is dead” fries, wings, and nachos, then move on to a build your own or specialty burger including elk, bison, and wild boar, or choose something from a selection of handheld items all easy to eat while cheering for your favorite team.

Piknik BBQ

45 Main St., Tarrytown

Piknikbbq.com

Pile your table high with freshly smoked BBQ. Create a meal from their eight smoked meats and a dozen over the top traditional and creative sides along with cornbread served by the slice or loaf. If you’re expecting a crowd, go for one of the party platters, throw in some beer and get ready to cheer.

Taco Project

18 Main St., Tarrytown

Thetacoproject.com

The taco bar allows everyone to create their own customized meal. Choose from their delicious freshly prepared proteins including chicken, beef and chorizo or spice it up a bit with pork belly, shrimp or short rib and get ready to indulge. Need an extra point? Add some quesadillas or a dessert.

NY Firehouse Grille

66 Welcher Ave., Peekskill

Newyorkfirehousegrille.com

If you’re looking for a great place to watch the game, this is a prime spot. But if you plan on staying in you won’t want to miss out on their catering menu. The selection of classic bar food items and over 50 flavors of wings includes “Waiver Wings”, which are so hot you have to literally sign your taste buds away before digging in.,

Sansotta Brothers ll

2008 Crompond Rd., Cortlandt Manor

Sansottadeli.com

This Italian specialty market offers a large selection of catering options perfect for game day. Choose from their extensive list of hot food trays or go for the classic 3-foot sub or sandwich platter. And don’t forget to throw in some wings and a cookie tray to round out the meal.

Roosters Wings & Bar

1 Baker St., Mohegan Lake

Roosterswingsandbrew.com

As the name would imply, this is the spot for over-the-top wings served with endless options of sauces and dry rubs. Throw in a few mac & cheese balls, chili or a giant pretzel and some drinks from their full to-go bar menu and get ready to enjoy some heart stopping football!

Boards By Rachel

Croton-on-Hudson

@boardsbyrachelny

If you’d like to graze your way through the evening, try a custom-made charcuterie board filled with curated meats and cheeses, alongside fruits, nuts, crackers, jams, olives, and sweets., These boards and boxes are perfect for the Super Bowl or any other occasion where food and celebration meet.

Tavern at Croton Landing

41 N. Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson

Thetavernatcroton.com

If you’re a fan of Buffalo…sauce that is…then this is the spot for you, serving up a Super Bowl menu that includes Buffalo chicken dip, Buffalo shrimp, Buffalo mac & cheese, oh yes, and of course Buffalo wings.

Captain Lawrence

444 Saw Mill River Rd., Elmsford

Captainlawrencebrewing.com

Make this your one stop for great beer and food for the big game day. Offering three curated meal options to feed a gathering of any size, get ready for a decadent spread that includes everything from chips and guac to Buffalo wings and pretzel nuggets with beer cheese, pulled pork sliders and churros. And don’t forget to stock up on locally brewed beer. (Pro-tip, go for the growlers.)

The Honey Baked Ham

57 N. Central Ave., Hartsdale

Honeybaked.com

In the mood for a classic build-your-own sandwich platter or whole baked ham, smoked turkey, ribs or pulled pork along with traditional sides? Then this is the spot for you. Don’t forget their mouthwatering desserts including red velvet cake, carrot cake or a cheesecake sampler.