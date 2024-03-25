Shop Talk: What’s in Store for Buchanan Circle

A new business opened this month at Buchanan Circle in the Village of Buchanan, and we’ve got the scoop for you. Actually, it’s Theresa Knickerbocker, Mayor of Buchanan, who has the scoop for you. She is opening an ice cream shop at the former Bob’s Deli, in the Casabella Building at 182 Lindsey Avenue.

It’s not Knickerbocker’s first rodeo running a neighborhood shop. Her dream of owning an ice cream store goes back decades, when Theresa and her mother Mary owned and operated T and M Deli on Tate Avenue in Buchanan from 1978-1994.

“We began working on it again just before Covid,” says Theresa, “and of course had to delay it. The building went up for auction in 2022 and I was fortunate enough to be the highest bidder.

“Unfortunately, two days after the closing on the building, Mom passed, but I decided to continue our dream and open shop. In honor of my Mother, I have named it Mary’s Ice Cream Store. We will start with soft serve and will have a flavor burst machine which ribbons different flavors around the edge of the ice cream.”

She adds, “This location is perfect. It is on the Circle, good exposure, plenty of parking, indoor and outdoor seating. Growing up, there was a drug store, luncheonette, barber shop and other businesses over the years, so it was a busy area. We felt an ice cream store would restore life at the Circle. And, besides, who doesn’t like ice cream?”

Knickerbocker says she’ll offer 10 flavors plus Italian ices, sundaes, and milkshakes. She plans to be be open 12 noon-9 p.m. year-round, noting, “Ice cream is just as good in the winter.”