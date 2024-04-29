Dining Out

Rivertowns Chamber to Host Third Annual Taste Local Event on May 18

April 29, 2024

Now in its third year, the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce brings Taste Local 2024: Global Bites Edition to downtown Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson. The event will highlight the culinary diversity of the Rivertowns through a newly added Global Bites theme between 12 and 4 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

From sweet and savory bites to refreshing beverages, attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide array of global cuisines while surrounded by the warm spirit of community that permeates our Rivertowns. Throughout the day, a selection of bands and solo artists will give sidewalk performances near Taste Local ticket pick-up locations for attendees and passersby to enjoy. More information to come.

In addition to community building and member business recognition, the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce will donate 10% of Taste Local ticket sales to the Hastings Food Pantry and Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry to help battle food insecurity in the area.

Visit www.rivertownschamber.com/taste-local-2024/ and follow @therivertownschamber on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Ticket Prices:

  • $35 for 10 taste tickets (Presale thru May 10th at 10pm)
  • $45 for 10 taste tickets (After May 10th)
  • Day of the event: $45 for 10 taste tickets, cash only

Purchase tickets through the Rivertowns Chamber Eventbrite

 

