Rivertowns Chamber to Host Third Annual Taste Local Event on May 18

Now in its third year, the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce brings Taste Local 2024: Global Bites Edition to downtown Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson. The event will highlight the culinary diversity of the Rivertowns through a newly added Global Bites theme between 12 and 4 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

From sweet and savory bites to refreshing beverages, attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide array of global cuisines while surrounded by the warm spirit of community that permeates our Rivertowns. Throughout the day, a selection of bands and solo artists will give sidewalk performances near Taste Local ticket pick-up locations for attendees and passersby to enjoy. More information to come.

In addition to community building and member business recognition, the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce will donate 10% of Taste Local ticket sales to the Hastings Food Pantry and Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry to help battle food insecurity in the area.

Visit www.rivertownschamber.com/taste-local-2024/ and follow @therivertownschamber on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Ticket Prices:

$35 for 10 taste tickets (Presale thru May 10th at 10pm)

$45 for 10 taste tickets (After May 10th)

Day of the event: $45 for 10 taste tickets, cash only

Purchase tickets through the Rivertowns Chamber Eventbrite