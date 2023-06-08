Ossining Village Fair Set for June 10

The 41st Annual Ossining Village Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 10., celebrating the village’s diverse culture. Ossining is known for cultural foods, art, music, dance, and its growing business community. “Forty-one years and the fair is still one of the premier events in Westchester County. The annual Village Fair is an Ossining tradition and a wonderful day of celebration for our community,” says Dr. Gayle Marchica, president of the Greater Ossining Chamber of Commerce.

The event boasts more than 100 vendors, and artisans as well as 5,000+ fairgoers. This free family friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Main Street and the opening ceremony will take place on the Main Street Stage featuring the Elks Club Flag Ceremony, National Anthem, and ribbon cutting. The day is filled with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and a kids zone.

Live music and performances on three outdoor stages will be placed along the fair route featuring a selection of the area’s live music and dance artists. The performance areas, curated by Rivertowns Music Group, include Ossining’s own DJ Johnny G, Mike Risko Music, and School of Rock Briarcliff.

Main Stage

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

10:15 a.m. – Ossining Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony

10:30 a.m. – DJ Johnny G

12 p.m. – School of Rock Band

1 p.m. – 3Bs Band

2 p.m. – Mike Risko Band

3 p.m. – KJ Denhert

4 p.m. – Cross Purpose Band

Market Square Stage

Mike Risko Music

Logrea Dance Academy

Drama Farm

Adam Berk from The Thornwoods

Baba Kazi Oliver Drum Circle

Top of Main Street Stage

School of Rock Performance Showcase

A food and beer garden will feature local food trucks, cultural cuisine, and beer by Sing-Sing Kill, Six Degrees or Less Breweries, and Here Coffee and Beer. Guest breweries and distilleries include Soul Brewery, Tapsmith, and Cooper’s Daughters Distillery. The food lineup is highlighted by Ossining’s Wanna Empanada and Brothers Fish-n-Chips as well as guest foodies Homestyle Desserts, La Bella Sophia Wood Fired Pizza, Paradise Taqueria, and many more.

Kids Zone features activities, games, face painting, Legoland, and crafts.

Holistic Row will be set up on Main Street with artisans and newly formed small businesses from across in the Hudson Valley. Their products include photography, soy candles, culinary delights, and many more holistic handiworks. Small businesses Vegan Life for the Soul and Willow Wisp Wellness have been integral in getting the “Row” up and running.

Event Sponsors

Beer Garden Sponsor – Bill Volz Auto

Gold sponsors – Open Door Family Medical and New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Silver Sponsor – IQ Contracting + Associates and Ossining Police Athletic League

Bronze Sponsors – Janet Brand of Houlihan Lawrence Realty, Westchester Community College, Ossining Wine and Liquor, Merrill Lynch, and Briarcliff Pediatric Dentistry

Kids Zone sponsors – Legoland, Macaroni Kids, Art-in-a-Box, Project105 Athletics, and River Towns Music Group.

The Chamber of Commerce will have a special tent with “Love Ossining” merch. Mugs, t-shirts, magnets, pens, and key chains will be available for purchase. The merch has been specially designed by Ossining artist, Mary Ellis. The chamber will also be available to answer any questions about opening a small business in Ossining and networking throughout the county and Hudson Valley.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 914.886.5043 or ossiningchamber@gmail.com.

Visit www.ossiningchamber.org for sponsor, vendor, and programming information.