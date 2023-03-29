Martin Ginsburg Joins with Mayor Roach for Grand Opening of Medi Bistro, in Downtown White Plains  

Continuing the ongoing transformation of Downtown White Plains, Martin Ginsburg, Founder and Principal of Ginsburg Development Companies (GDC) joined with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach today for the Grand Opening of Medi Bistro, a new restaurant offering a menu of flavorful dishes of Ottoman and Persian cuisines.

Located at 50 Main Street as part of GDC’s City Square mixed-use complex, Medi Bistro offers a sophisticated yet accessible and affordable dining experience. The beautiful dining room incorporates Persian influences that position the venue as an ideal destination for business lunches by day, romantic dinners by night, or family gatherings on weekends.

Medi Bistro, which is an important addition to GDC’s City Square mixed-use complex, is owned by Martin Ginsburg in partnership with accomplished restaurateur

“We are very pleased to be opening this beautiful new restaurant at our City Square development. We are especially glad to be working with noted and successful restaurateur Par Shakiban. Medi Bistro is a critical component of our overall plan to create a vibrant and lively streetscape along Main Street,” said Ginsburg.

Medi Bistro is the first of what will be several new restaurants along Main Street to make City Square a culinary destination. GDC is currently building an extension of 50 Main along Main Street and South Lexington Avenue that will house four future restaurants, all serviced by the complex’s 1,000 space parking garage.

“Bringing street-level vibrancy to this area has been a goal of the City. I congratulate Martin Ginsburg and accomplished restaurateur Par Shakiban for working with the City to create a place for diners. Their creation of Medi Bistro is a welcome addition,” said Mayor Roach.

“I am very proud to introduce Medi Bistro, which celebrates the nostalgic cuisine of my childhood when I watched my mother prepare the most delicious Persian dishes,” said Shakiban. “The secret to this sophisticated cuisine is the use of fresh ingredients and genuinely fresh herbs, some of which are imported from the Middle East and India.”

Medi Bistro’s signature Persian dinner dishes include dolmeh, a grape leaf wrap with vegetables, rice and herbs topped with pomegranate sauce; khoresh bademjon, a boneless lamb in herbed tomato sauce topped with baked eggplant and served with saffron basmati rice; and bamieh-zoolbia, a sweet, crunchy dessert fritter topped with rose-water syrup and pistachios.

Medi Bistro is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday brunch is served until 3:30 p.m. For reservations call 914-946-1232.