Local Makers: Second in a Series

Continuing our foodie journey through the River Towns that began in our November 2020 issue, here are three more passionate local suppliers, offering deliciousness for the holidays.

There’s Something Deliciously Fishy About this New Retailer

The Dobbs Ferry Lobster Guys’ fish market, recently opened on Main Street, is an entrepreneurial response to the Covid pandemic. Third generation fisherman Anthony Di Meglio never sold retail before, but after his wholesale market, supplying Lower Manhattan, collapsed, he decided to bring the product to the people. “All our products will either be off our boats or other local boats – all local and seasonal.” The fishing grounds are 30 miles off the coast of Long Island and the range of seafood is broad – lobster, flounder, fluke, clams, and blue claw crabs and scallops in season. There’s an in–store tank that will hold 500 pounds of lobster and, as Di Meglio says, “Fresh is everything.” He can also be found at farmer’s markets and will be doing deliveries for the holidays.

Gosh Darn It, t hese English Muffins Are Good

It was a friend’s English muffins that started Denise Weale on the road to her Peekskill-based business, Dam Good™English Muffins. “They were like nothing my husband and I had ever tasted, and we said, ‘We have to learn how to make these.’” Soul-searching, experimentation, and endless sampling followed, but her product – four varieties of versatile sourdough English muffins made without preservatives, stabilizers or artificial ingredients –– are now a sizable business, selling to customers like FreshDirect. The name was her husband Ross’s idea: “It’s a triple entendre – Dam refers to the Croton Dam, where our company got its start, and our mission is to make dam good muffins, while doing good in our community and the world at large.” Weale’s holiday offering will be a gift box, available at their online store, containing treats from three local, women-owned businesses: her own muffins, Peekskill’s Big Bang Coffee Roasters, and Cold Spring’s Eleanor’s Best Preserves.