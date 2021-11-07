Food and Talent Spell Success for Church Fundraiser 

The September Food and Talent Festival fundraiser hosted by Church of St. Christopher and St. Patrick in Buchanan drew hundreds on a beautiful sunny day for “a perfect community gathering,” reports Lisa Quist, one of the organizers.

There was tasty food provided by Baci Pizza, Homestyle Desserts, Guacamole, Paradise Restaurant, Brothers Fish and Chips, Cravin Jamaican and the Stew Crew of St. Christopher and St. Patrick’s Parish.

***

Event sponsors included Fino’s Restaurant, Cole’s Market, Nonna’s Pizza, B&B Wine and Liquors, City Nails, Villa Doro Deli and Bakery, and Gerard’s Pizza.

Talent performances were given by Next Level Dance Co., Phia Rae, and Addison Valentino, among others.

Judges Clare Carey, Fr. George Oonnoonny and Cortlandt Town Board member Frank Farrell sampled several dishes, including appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Winners were The Stew Crew’s famous chili, for first place appetizer, Guacamole’s Enchilada, for first place entree in both taste and presentation, and first place dessert was a three-way tie among Florence Jordan’s Danish Sand Kage, Deacon Rob’s Tiramisu and Homestyle’s famous Apple Cider Donut Sundae.