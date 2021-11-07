Buchanan

Food and Talent Spell Success for Church Fundraiser 

November 7, 2021
Ossining Elks Lodge #1486 members enjoying the festival are (from left) Past Exalted Ruler Kevin Quist, Chaplain Lisa Quist, Exalted Ruler Gregory Perry, Kim Perry, Mascot Elroy (Mariella Mills), Geoffrey Quist, Michael Duffy, Sr.

The September Food and Talent Festival fundraiser hosted by Church of St. Christopher and St. Patrick in Buchanan drew hundreds on a beautiful sunny day for “a perfect community gathering,” reports Lisa Quist, one of the organizers.   

There was tasty food provided by Baci PizzaHomestyle DessertsGuacamoleParadise RestaurantBrothers Fish and ChipsCravin Jamaican and the Stew Crew of St. Christopher and St. Patrick’s Parish.   

*** 

Event sponsors included Fino’s RestaurantCole’s MarketNonna’s PizzaB&B Wine and LiquorsCity NailsVilla Doro Deli and Bakery, and Gerard’s Pizza. 

Addison Valentino, who toured with the national company of Broadway musical Anastasia, was one of the featured performers at the festival.

Talent performances were given by Next Level Dance Co.Phia Rae, and Addison Valentino, among others. 

Judges Clare Carey, Fr. George Oonnoonny and Cortlandt Town Board member Frank Farrell sampled several dishes, including appetizers, entrees and desserts.  

Winners were The Stew Crew’s famous chili, for first place appetizer, Guacamole’s Enchilada, for first place entree in both taste and presentation, and first place dessert was a three-way tie among Florence Jordan’s Danish Sand Kage, Deacon Rob’s Tiramisu and Homestyle’s famous Apple Cider Donut Sundae.

