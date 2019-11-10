Five Westchester Restaurants for Great Thanksgiving Feasts

No dishes to wash this Thanksgiving? Sounds amazing.

‘Tis the season for turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing galore! Whether you are away from home this holiday season or simply want a day away from the kitchen, these five River Town restaurants will satisfy all of your Thanksgiving feast needs.

Goosefeather

Get stuffed rather than stressed this Thanksgiving with Goosefeather’s price fix 3-course menu. The menu highlights include delicious hand-cut fettuccine, roasted turkey breast, and mashed potatoes with mushroom shallot gravy. To top it off, you will have to decide between a mouth-watering slice of pumpkin or pecan pie a la mode for dessert.

PSA: Everyone who dines at Goosefeather this holiday will receive a ½ turkey sandwich to enjoy for leftovers.

Where: 49 E Sunnyside Ln, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Website: https://www.goosefeatherny.com

The Inn at Pound Ridge

Acclaimed chef Jean-George’s down-to-earth, family-friendly restaurant is the perfect place to spend Thanksgiving this year. The special four-course price fix menu offers a selection of flavorful dishes and coupled with the cozy atmosphere, will have anyone leaving their aprons in the kitchen this holiday season.

Where: 258 Westchester Ave, Pound Ridge, NY 10576

Website: https://www.theinnatpoundridge.com

Harvest on Hudson

Calling all pasta lovers! Celebrate this Thanksgiving with a delicious Italian menu at Harvest on Hudson. This restaurant is a great choice for those who want to step away from the standard turkey dish and have the option of feasting on some mouth-watering three-cheese tortellini. With a mix of classic Italian dishes and traditional Thanksgiving meals, this price fix menu accommodates all.

Where: 1 River St, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

Website: harvesthudson.com

Crabtree’s Kittle House Restaurant & Inn

Tis’ the season to book your Thanksgiving feast at Crabtree’s Kittle House! Renowned for its delectable wine list, superb hospitality, and amazing American cuisine, this restaurant is not only great for dining but can accommodate out-of-town guests in their Bed & Breakfast. You are bound to be in a food coma after choosing from a wide variety of traditional Thanksgiving meals as well as a choice of apple cobbler or a warm slice of pecan pie for dessert.

Where: 11 Kittle Rd, Chappaqua, NY 10514

Website: https://www.crabtreeskittlehouse.com

Equus Restaurant

Enjoy fine dining at Equus with a distinctive Auberge-style feast this Thanksgiving. The delicious menu incorporates festive fall flavors that will make anyone’s mouth water at the sight. The Sweet Potato Gnocchi and the Heritage Turkey Roulade are just two of the many hits on the menu this season.

Where: 400 Benedict Ave, Tarrytown, NY 10591