Compliments of the Chef: Black Truffle Adds ‘Perfect Decadence’ to Goosefeather Wontons 

River Journal occasionally will share recipes for some of the most popular dishes at our favorite local restaurants.
My mom’s wonton soup is my favorite thing ever.
Mine is not the exact recipe, but I was inspired by her plump and juicy wontons. Being in this amazing setting, I wanted to add some luxury to the palate: black truffle brings that perfect decadence to a normally humble dish.
Enjoy!
Black Truffle and Pork Wontons
- 2 lbs ground pork
- 1 cup Chinese chives (chopped)
- 2 tbsp ginger (minced)
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp canned black truffles
- 1 package of Hong Kong wonton wrappers
Black Truffle Soy Vinegar Dipping Sauce
- ¾ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup rice wine vinegar
- ½ cup black truffle juice (optional)
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp chili oil
Directions
- Mix all ingredients and chill
- Add a tablespoon of filling to each wonton wrapper
- Add water to the edges of wrapper to seal
- Fold wrapper into a triangle
- Bring the ends together to make a “crown” at the top of the dumpling
- Cook in boiling water for 4-5 minutes
- For dipping sauce, mix ingredients together in a bowl and serve with wontons