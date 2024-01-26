Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for Hot Chocolate Fundraising Event

Coffee Labs Roasters, a local coffee shop, is collaborating with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley in support of their Hot Chocolate for Wishes campaign. This do-it-yourself event will unfold throughout the month of January across the Hudson Valley, culminating in the celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31st.

From January 27th to the 31st, Coffee Labs Roasters will contribute 15% of all hot chocolate sales at both of its locations in Tarrytown and Eastchester to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. This partnership aims to bring warmth and joy not only to the patrons savoring their hot chocolate but, more importantly, to the brave children facing critical illnesses whose wishes will be fulfilled through this initiative.

In the spirit of giving, Coffee Labs Roasters is taking their commitment a step further. Not only will they donate 15% of hot chocolate sales during the specified period, but they have also pledged to match the total amount raised. This means that every cup of hot chocolate purchased at Coffee Labs will have a double impact, doubling the support towards making dreams come true for these resilient children.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative, supporting Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and the dreams of children facing critical illnesses,” says Alicia Love, co-owner of Coffee Labs. “At Coffee Labs Roasters, we love being a force for good in our community. It’s an honor to contribute to causes that matter.”

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, a dedicated organization committed to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, instills hope, strength, and joy in the hearts of these young individuals. The Hot Chocolate for Wishes campaign is a heartfelt initiative designed to raise funds that will go towards fulfilling the wishes of local children, and transforming their dreams into reality.

Coffee Labs Roasters invites the community to join hands with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley in making a profound difference in the lives of these children. From January 27th to the 31st, visit Coffee Labs in Tarrytown and Eastchester to not only relish in a cup of rich, velvety hot chocolate but also contribute to this heartwarming cause. Your participation ensures that together, we can create magical moments and lasting memories for children in need.