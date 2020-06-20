Black-Owned Restaurants in the River Towns to Order From Right Now

Happy Juneteenth!

On June 19, we celebrated the ending of slavery in 1865 and continue to educate ourselves about our history. It is our responsibility to listen, learn, and take action in order to create a community where hate, violence, and racism no longer exist.

While it is certainly important to spread a message via social media and sign petitions, during this time of injustice and hardship relating to both racial oppression and COVID-19, money can be most effective when it comes to supporting black-owned restaurants.

So, make your dollars count and support some of our local, black-owned restaurant. All of which happen to serve some of the most delicious food in the River Towns.

Beanrunner Cafe , Peekskill

G&H Caribbean Restaurant , Peekskill

PearTree Hummingbird Grill , Peekskill

PK Blendz , Peekskill

Touch of Class , Peekskill

Kathleen’s Tea Room , Peekskill

Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop , Peekskill

Mint Premium Foods , Tarrytown

Pik Nik BBQ , Tarrytown

Hudson Anchor , Sleepy Hollow

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine , Ossining