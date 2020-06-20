Black-Owned Restaurants in the River Towns to Order From Right Now

Happy Juneteenth!
On June 19, we celebrated the ending of slavery in 1865 and continue to educate ourselves about our history. It is our responsibility to listen, learn, and take action in order to create a community where hate, violence, and racism no longer exist.
While it is certainly important to spread a message via social media and sign petitions, during this time of injustice and hardship relating to both racial oppression and COVID-19, money can be most effective when it comes to supporting black-owned restaurants.
So, make your dollars count and support some of our local, black-owned restaurant. All of which happen to serve some of the most delicious food in the River Towns.
Beanrunner Cafe, Peekskill
G&H Caribbean Restaurant, Peekskill
PearTree Hummingbird Grill, Peekskill
PK Blendz, Peekskill
Touch of Class, Peekskill
Kathleen’s Tea Room, Peekskill
Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop, Peekskill
Mint Premium Foods, Tarrytown
Pik Nik BBQ, Tarrytown
Hudson Anchor, Sleepy Hollow
Cravin Jamaican Cuisine, Ossining
Pleasantville Bakery, Pleasantville