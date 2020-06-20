COVID-19

Black-Owned Restaurants in the River Towns to Order From Right Now

June 20, 2020

Happy Juneteenth!

On June 19, we celebrated the ending of slavery in 1865 and continue to educate ourselves about our history. It is our responsibility to listen, learn, and take action in order to create a community where hate, violence, and racism no longer exist.

While it is certainly important to spread a message via social media and sign petitions, during this time of injustice and hardship relating to both racial oppression and COVID-19, money can be most effective when it comes to supporting black-owned restaurants.

So, make your dollars count and support some of our local, black-owned restaurant. All of which happen to serve some of the most delicious food in the River Towns.

Beanrunner Cafe (Photo Credit Alignable)

Beanrunner Cafe, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

G&H Caribbean Restaurant (Photo Credit Discover Peekskill)

G&H Caribbean Restaurant, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

 

PearTree Hummingbird Grill (Photo Credit – USA Restaurants)

PearTree Hummingbird Grill, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

PK Blendz (Photo Credit – HappyCow)

PK Blendz, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Touch of Class (Photo Credit – iDine)

Touch of Class, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kathleen’s Tea Room (Photo Credit- Hudson Valley Sojourner)

Kathleen’s Tea Room, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop (Photo Credit -Twitter)

Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop, Peekskill

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mint Premium Foods (Photo Credit-Patch)

 

Mint Premium Foods, Tarrytown

 

 

 

 

 

Pik Nik BBQ (Photo Credit – Historic Hudson Valley)

Pik Nik BBQ, Tarrytown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hudson Anchor (Photo Credit – Trip Advisor)

Hudson Anchor, Sleepy Hollow

 

 

 

 

 

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine (Photo Credit – LoHud)

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine, Ossining

 

 

 

 

 

Pleasantville Bakery (Photo Credit – Pleasantvillebakery.com)

Pleasantville Bakery, Pleasantville

 

 

