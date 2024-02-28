Arc Westchester Foundation’s 18th Annual “A Matter of Taste” Fundraiser Set for April 10

The Arc Westchester Foundation, dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, will host their annual gala, “A Matter of Taste,” on April 10th at the beautiful Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. This is the 18th year for this popular event, which brings together over 20 area restaurants for a spectacular culinary evening for over 350 attendees. 2024 also marks the 75th Anniversary of The Arc Westchester.

This year The Arc Westchester Foundation will honor three exceptional allies who have significantly contributed to The Arc Westchester’s mission. The Corporate Partner Award will be presented to NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health. Through their partnership with The Arc Westchester and Project SEARCH, their program serves young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the OPWDD system, as well as students who are in their last year of high school who could benefit from personalized support through an intensive year of career development and internship experience.

The Family Partner Award will be bestowed upon The Glucksman Lieber Family, celebrating their long-standing dedication and generosity towards The Arc Westchester’s initiatives. Mark Glucksman and his wife Roberta Lieber have three children: Samuel, Charles, and Benjamin. Their son Samuel, a 31-year-old with Down syndrome, has participated in The Arc Westchester’s Choices and Recreation program for over a decade and lives in an Arc Westchester residence.

The Lifetime Advocate Award will be presented to Ann Nehrbauer, who is 95 years old, and was instrumental in the landmark lawsuit that ultimately led to the shuttering of Willowbrook State School, a facility in which people with developmental disabilities were subjected to poor treatment and inhumane living conditions for decades. Because of his increasing medical needs and their inability to care for him at home, and the fact that there were no other options and the doctors insisted, Ann’s disabled son spent 16 years as a resident at Willowbrook. Upon seeing the horrid situation there, she and her husband began a lifelong advocacy effort that ultimately helped bring about a historic civil rights lawsuit to close down Willowbrook and bring about positive change. This lawsuit, and the heroic work of people like Ann Nehrbauer, became a symbol for raising the conscience of the nation to support community integration and to establish high standards for humane conditions for all residential opportunities. The Willowbrook case helped lead to more people with disabilities being able to live in their communities, to more services for people with disabilities, and to the legal right of children with disabilities to a public education.

After leaving Willowbrook, Ann’s son moved into an Arc Westchester residence and lived there for 44 years until his passing last December. Ann was and remains committed to the Arc Westchester and its programs. Wherever useful or needed, Ann’s advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities continues to the present day.

During this special evening attendees of A Matter of Taste will have the pleasure of indulging in an array of signature dishes crafted by Westchester’s finest chefs, complemented by a selection of fine wines, specialty cocktails, and craft beers. This gastronomic journey not only promises an evening of unparalleled culinary delights but also an opportunity to support The Arc Westchester’s vital programs and services.

Actor Kevin Kilner will return as Emcee for the second year. Kilner is a veteran actor performing on Broadway and off-Broadway in numerous productions as well as in hundreds of television shows and movies during his 40-year career. His many film roles include The Unattainable Story, Paranoia, Raising Helen, A Cinderella Story, Smart House, and Home Alone III. His TV credits include roles in Bull, NCIS, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, and House of Cards.

Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available for the event and tickets are available for purchase. More information can be found here https://arcwestchester.org/MOT2024

Barry Clark, newly appointed Executive Director of The Arc Westchester Foundation, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “There is no other event quite like A Matter of Taste. There is an energy in the room that is palpable thanks to the exquisite food prepared by local chefs and the community spirit that supports the families we serve. Especially in this 75th anniversary year, we look forward to another spectacular evening of celebration, awareness, and support.”