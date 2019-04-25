Briarcliff Manor to Host First Sip and Shop Event on May 9

On May 9th, the Briarcliff Manor Chamber of Commerce will host their first annual Sip and Shop. This new event was the brainchild of Chamber Marketing Manager Merrie Satran. We asked Merrie a few question about the upcoming event.

Q: What is Sip and Shop?

A: Sip and Shop is a new event. Basically it is a Happy Hour combined with shopping throughout downtown Briarcliff Manor. Briarcliff has so much to offer, we thought it would be great to showcase in an event that would benefit the community and help shoppers prepare for Mother’s Day.

Q: When and where is Sip and Shop?

A: Sip and Shop is Thursday, May 9th from 5-7 pm with the rain date being Saturday, May 11th from 2-4 pm. The event takes place on Pleasantville Road in downtown Briarcliff and we have a additional partners on N. State Road as well.

Q: Who is partipating and what can shoppers expect at the individual locations?

A: Here is just a sample of participating partners and what shoppers can expect.

Club Fit is offering free babysitting for the event

Holbrook Cottage is offering hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and special promotions

March has champagne and special promotions

Wondrous Things has a special drink and special promotions

Dunkin Kehn has a special drink and special promotions

Houlihan Lawrence will have a treat station

Hudson Financial will provide water and a spot for donations

Scattered Books, Deco In Vogue, Spavia, Brian Crowley Architecture, The Club, A Maze In Pottery, Salon D will all be participating as well with fun treats and special promotions

If you get hungry, Janiellos, Orfinos, and Donatos will also be having specials

Q: Is there still time for businesses to get involved?

A: Yes! Have them contact BriarcliffChamber@gmail.org

Q: Do you have to be a Chamber member to participate?

A: No, the event is open to any business that would like to participate – there is a separate charge for those businesses who are not Chamber members.

We also spoke with a couple of participating retailers about their involvement.

Jane Borho Valentine from Wondrous Things had this to say: “Wondrous Things participates in many events that center around our community. We enjoy joining forces with the other businesses in our small town to promote how wonderful the shops are here in Briarcliff Manor. We rely on the support of our community and that is why you will always see Wondrous Things participating in all of the shop around events. We are ready for Mother’s Day, and any and all fun summer get-togethers.”

And Aggie Shah from A Maze in Pottery had a similar take on the Sip and Shop event. “I think that we have an awesome community in Briarcliff but people do not have the chance to get together enough and meet their neighbors. Painting a piece of pottery while having a glass of wine has been a proven mood booster, and that is what all of us need from time to time. Usually people think that we are a place for kids and when they bring their children to our studio they discover that they actually would enjoy the activity as well. When they stop by during the event, they can expect a fun and relaxing atmosphere and assistance from helpful creative staff members who will be happy to lead them through the process.”