Board Announces New Direction for the Family YMCA at Tarrytown

Established in 1903, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown has served the community from 62 Main Street, their central village location since 1912. The building is 107 years old and based on their most recent capital needs assessment, additional renovation is not feasible.

Therefore, the Y has hired RM Friedland, a highly-regarded real estate management firm, to explore the possibility of redeveloping or selling their property and finding a new home in the area for the Y.

This process is part of a multi-year strategic plan and is likely to take several years to complete. During this time the Y will maintain their programming at their current location.

According to CEO Gerry Rierra, the Y is committed to strengthening their service to the community by maintaining and enhancing their fitness, group exercise, aquatics, day care, after-school care, housing, enrichment, theater, dance and senior programs.

The work on this new phase of the Y has just begun, but you will continue to hear from us as we provide updates on their progress.