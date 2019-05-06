ArtsWestchester’s ArtsBash Set for May 16 Featuring More than 20 Top Chefs

ArtsWestchester’s is bringing together chefs from more than 20 top area restaurants for an evening of food, fun and art including Chef David DiBari, Restaurateur John Crabtree, and “Restaurant Hunter” Rob Petrone for this year’s ArtsBash party on Thursday, May 16, from 6-9 p.m.

The Family ArtsBash celebration will follow on Saturday, May 18, from 1-5 p.m., featuring a day of affordable, hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Festivities will take place throughout ArtsWestchester’s historic building, located at 31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains.

“The chance to explore ArtsWestchester’s nine-story building filled with artists’ studios and galleries while sampling food and drink from some of the lower Hudson Valley’s finest purveyors is an opportunity not to be missed,” said Honorary Chair Rob Petrone, Host and Executive Producer of “Restaurant Hunter” on Verizon FiOS1 News. “The space is huge and fun to explore – yet there’s this very personal touch to all of it. In the course of a few hours, you really feel like you get to know this creative community we have in Westchester through food and art.”

Throughout the building, open artist studios will provide unique opportunities to interact with some of the county’s most creative forces. The exhibition Modern Families, which explores the diverse representations of “family,” will serve as the party backdrop in the main gallery, featuring photographs by 11 artists, anchored by the work of Harlem Renaissance legend James Van Der Zee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: artsw.org/artsbash.

Chef David DiBari is one of Westchester’s hottest chefs, fresh off the opening of his latest restaurant, Eugene’s Diner & Bar in Port Chester. His other restaurants include The Cookery, The Parlor and the Rare Bit in Dobbs Ferry. Restaurateur John Crabtree is the founder of Crabtree’s Kittle House Restaurant and Inn in Chappaqua. Together with Rob Petrone, the three have been a driving force in rallying restaurateurs from throughout Westchester to celebrate the art of food at this year’s ArtsBash.

Family ArtsBash is a cultural celebration with child-friendly art workshops and performances throughout the building. Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy a day of hands-on arts activities, music, face painting and so much more.

The 2019 ArtsBash is a fundraiser to support the programs and services of ArtsWestchester co-chaired by Karen and Andrew Greenspan, Pat and Jim Houlihan, Rob Petrone, David DiBari and John Crabtree.

