Women’s Play Fest Features Local Talent 

Theatre Revolution, the first theatre company in the Hudson Valley to produce a women’s short play festival, is returning to Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison with Glass Ceiling Breakers 3 on June 16, 17 and 18. The festival features short plays and short films from all over the world. Bedford Playhouse will be hosting The Best of the Fest: GCB3 Films on Sept. 14.

Theater Revolution Artistic Director Gabrielle Fox said, “Women artists are underrepresented at every level of the entertainment industry and while there has been progress, we need more.”

Adrienne LaValley of Peekskill will be directing her play. Cat Banks of Peekskill will direct and act in a play. Mel Nocera of Yorktown Heights also will direct.

Other Rivertowns residents you’ll see in the fest: Susan Ward from Ossining will be directing Goodnight, Annabelle by Susan Jennifer Polese; Michelle Concha Herko, of Ossining, appears in the film Star Quality directed by Ward and written by Evelyn Mertens of Briarcliff Manor.

A panel discussion will be held about women in the business with actress Sol Miranda of Peekskill and Annetta Marion of New York City, who produced Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which will be in theaters and on AppleTV+ May 12.

Miranda’s roles include “mole woman” Donna Maria Nuñez on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the medium Beatriz on Archive 81, both on Netflix. She co-starred in indie feature Come Find Me, a Latinx mother-daughter story with Tovah Feldshuh. Her solo show, “I Am Here. I Belong. This is Peekskill a Friendly Town” is based on interviews with Latino/a/e residents in Peekskill.

For tickets > philipstowndepottheatre.org

> theatrerevolution.org