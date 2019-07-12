What Not To Miss at Pleasantville Music Festival 2019

Looking forward to Saturday’s Pleasantville Music Festival? We’re planning on a wonderful, sunny & warm July day—so here are some hints to help make the day even more fun! The full list of cool tips is available at www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com/hot-and-sunny-1

Bring your refillable water bottle or purchase a PMF bottle when you get here. We have free water stations throughout the field. You keep drinking it. We’ll keep filling it.

Apply and reapply, especially if you feel like you’re sweating it off.

Sun can make its way through your hair, so wear a cap or purchase a PMF one when you get here. And think about covering your neck.

Grab some shade. We don’t allow umbrellas on the front field anymore, so finding a spot to grab a spot underneath our giant shade tent could do you a world of good. And it’s first-come, first-serve. So arriving early could mean the best spot in the shade.

Pace yourself. If you drink alcohol make sure you supplement with water to stay hydrated.

If you or anyone in your party feels faint or unwell, flag down one of our staff, and we’ll get you medical help right away.

The music starts at noon in the Chill Tent, as Lagond Music Battle of the Bands winner Lillimure takes the stage. Her lush guitar chords and comforting voice & honest lyrics make this Westchester native a talent to watch. Lillimure has already released one EP and is working on her first full-length album. Rockland’s own Lagond Music Battle of the Bands winner SpitPhyre will be opening the Party Stage at noon. Taking inspiration from bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden, the rockers have won over crowds in New York and New Jersey with their fast-paced and punchy opuses, tight musicianship, and choruses that don’t let go will make your newest playlist. Lagond Music Battle of the Bands winners Mosa kick off the Main Stage music at 12:25. Mosa blends feel-good rock, folk, and soul with a bluesy rock feel. To help make sure you don’t miss your favorite performers, the full performance schedule is listed, at www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com/schedule

Now in its fifteenth year, the Pleasantville Music Festival, known as New York’s Backyard Jam, has become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food & drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Tickets to the Pleasantville Music Festival presented by Westchester Medical Center are available through Ticketweb & the Pleasantville Rec Center. More information about the event and links to the artists performing can be found at www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com

