Friends of Music Concerts presents the Isidore String Quartet

Friends of Music Concerts, which is celebrating its 70th season in 2023-24, presents the Isidore String Quartet on Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow High School, 210 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

The group says their mission is to “cultivate joyful, accessible, and intimate experiences that create community.”

Winners of a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022, this New York City-based quartet was formed in 2019 with a vision to revisit, rediscover, and reinvigorate the repertoire.

The members are violinists Adrian Steele and Phoenix Avalon, violist Devin Moore, and cellist Joshua McClendon. Their program will include works by Bach, Wijeratne, Shirazi and Mendelssohn.

Among their accolades, Violinist.com described “a focus and command beyond their years … the sweeping coherence and blazing virtuosity of their narrative had the audience leaping to their feet at the end.”

The Isidore String Quartet appears by arrangement with David Rowe Artists. This concert is generously sponsored, in part, by White and Williams, LLP. Single tickets are $35 for adults and free for those aged 18 and under. Go to www.friendsofmusicconcerts.org.