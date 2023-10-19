Westchester’s Winter Wonderland to Return to Kensico Dam Plaza

Westchester Parks Foundation announced Wednesday, October 11 that Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will return to Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla from November 24 through December 31, 2023. Winter Wonderland will again feature thousands of electrifying lights, fan-favorite holiday scenes and a live Santa Claus all conveniently located close to home and from the warmth and comfort of your own car. Tickets are on sale starting today.

Starting Friday November 24th at 5:30 p.m., the festive celebration takes place six consecutive weeks through December 31, 2023. This year’s event will have extra early times slots available Monday-Thursdays starting at 5:30p.m. and on Saturday – Sundays starting at 4:00p.m. Tickets are $35 per vehicle. (additional cost for large passenger vans/limos, call for special reservations). Reservations are required to avoid additional surcharges.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Every year, The Westchester County Parks Department and Westchester Parks Foundation do an incredible job of putting on Westchester County’s brightest holiday light show. The popular attraction has become a Westchester County family favorite for making memories for years to come.”

Westchester Parks Foundation, the only organization dedicated exclusively to promoting and supporting Westchester County Parks, continues to re-imagine the tenth season of the popular holiday event while creating a convenient and affordable holiday experience the entire family can enjoy. Proceeds from this event benefit WPF and allow the organization to invest in, advocate for and enhance the over 50 parks of the Westchester County Parks system.

When purchasing tickets, guests will have the option to donate additional fund to Westchester Parks Foundation to help expand its Camp Morty program for disenfranchised youth along with Westchester Medical Center Health Network Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

Special event nights will include the official tree lighting celebration on November 24 sponsored by Robison and a family-friendly festive way to ring in the New Year December 31 at Winter Wonderland sponsored by M&T Bank. Iona Preparatory School PK-12 in New Rochelle is also returning as the official music sponsor for the event.

For complete information and to purchase tickets, visit wwinterwonderland.com