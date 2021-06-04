Arts & Culture

Music Lovers’ Guide to a Groovin’ Summer in the River Towns

June 4, 2021

[Ed. Note > This is not meant to be an all-inclusive listing of summer music performances in our communities. It focuses mainly on free, outdoor events hosted by municipalities, sometimes in affiliation with local organizations. Towns reserve the right to limit attendance to their residents, and may request an ID.]  

Peekskill

City of Peekskill Summer Concert Series
7pm-9pm 

Peekskill jazz legend Ray Blue returns to the Riverfront bandstand.

 

Riverfront Green Park
cityofpeekskill.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3656/f/news/summer_2021_program_guide_0325.pdf 

July 7 
What It Is 

July 14 
Cross Cultural Connection  

 July 21 
The Force  

July 28 
Six String Country 

August 4 
Soul Fusion  

This unique new series conceived by Peekskill resident and singer Kristina Koller uniquely pairs morning workshops with afternoon concerts. Half the acts are local and half are from New York City.

Feel Good Music Series 2021
Charles Point Park  

facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill/ 

June 12
All-Day Kickoff Event Featuring Westchester Ballet Company and The Dance Conservatory (10am-4pm) 

The Ingrid Jensen / Alex Smith Quartet (5:30pm)  

June 26 
Brandon Cruz leads a community mural project (11am)  

Cuarteto Guataca (2pm)  

July 10 
Zumba with Suzi Tipa (11am)  

Sirintip (2pm) 

July 24 
The Ray Blue Quartet, Concert and Jazz Workshop (Noon) 

Richie Goods & the Goods Project (3pm)  

August 7 
Community Open Mic hosted by Joe Natale (11am) 

Willerm Delisfort (2pm) 

August 21
Learn the Basics of Hoop Dance with Cait Cuevo (11am) 

Kristina Koller (2pm)  

Cortlandt

Cortlandt Bandstand

On selected concert dates, an outdoor movie also will be shown. Check town website. 

Summer Concert Series
7pm 
Cortlandt Waterfront Park 
(townofcortlandt.com/) 

June 10
FDR Drive Band  

June 17 
The Force 

July 1 
Andy Polay Quintet 

 July 8 
Kick Start Charlie  

July 22
Jon Bates Band 

August 5
Kickin’ Nash 

Previously indoors, Hen Hud Library is taking its summer concerts outside for 2021. 

Outdoor Coffeehouse Concerts 
Hendrick Hudson Free Library lawn
2pm-4pm 

https://henhudfreelibrary.org/ 

 June 27 
The BlueStorm Four 

July 11
Eric Puente Jazz Quartet 

August 8 
Six String Country 

August 22
Flor Bromley Family Concert 

September 12
Everything Else 

October 3 
Bob Meyer Trio 

Croton-on-Hudson  

Toni Senecal of Croton Tapsmith, which presents the concert series, prepares pies for the pizza oven she calls La Bella Sophia. Beer, wine and cider also are sold at the shows, thanks to an open container law exemption she received for the park events.

Saturdays at Senasqua
Starts between 3pm-4pm 
(For updates, go to Croton Tapsmith on Facebook and Instagram) 

June 19
Without A Net 

June 26
DJ Dirty Santa – Greg Jacquin 

July 3
Scoot & Marlena 

July 10
Sean Donovan & Friends 

 July 17
B Side 

July 24
Whiskey’s Edge  

July 31
Electric Beast 

August 7
OFO  

August 14
Finus and the Lonely Leaves 

Westchester County

Tribute band Back to the Garden 1969 faithfully recreates legendary Woodstock performances.

Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series 
Croton Point Park  

9pm
($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;
showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21) 

June 29
High Noon Band 

July 13 
Back to the Garden 1969  

Yorktown

Local cover band Class Action is fronted by an attorney and a judge.

Yorktown Lions Summer Concert Series 
John “Jack” De Vito Gazebo, Veterans Road 

6pm 
yorktownny.org/parksandrecreation/lions-summer-concerts-simply-diamond 

June 27
Simply Diamond  

July 11
Group du Jour 

July 18
Frontiers 

August 8
Elton John tribute band 

August 15
45 RPM 

August 29 
Class Action  

Ossining

For updates on shows not yet announced check > inossining.com/ossining-annual-celebrations-festivals

The Ossining Concert Series  
Louis Engel Park  

Fridays 7pm-9pm  

August 13 
Mike Risko Band  

Jazz at Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Riverfront
6:30pm – 8pm 

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/ 

 July 12 
Hiroshi Yamazaki Quartet  

July 26
Leonieke Scheuble Generations of Jazz Quintet feat. Bill Crow 

August 9
Vince Ector Quartet 

August 23 
Natalie Forteza Trio 

Briarcliff

Law Memorial Park  

briarcliffchamber.org/ 

June 10 (6:30pm)
Phase 3  

July 8 (7-9 pm)
Skyfactor  

August 12 (7-9 pm)
Phase 3  

*Food and beverage available for purchase  

Vallhalla

These guys are so Nerdy, they’ve even played Carnegie Hall.

Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series  
Kensico Dam Plaza
9pm 

($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;
showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21 

July 1
Songs in the Attic: Billy Joel Tribute Band  

July 20
The Nerds 

