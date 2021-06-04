Music Lovers’ Guide to a Groovin’ Summer in the River Towns

[Ed. Note > This is not meant to be an all-inclusive listing of summer music performances in our communities. It focuses mainly on free, outdoor events hosted by municipalities, sometimes in affiliation with local organizations. Towns reserve the right to limit attendance to their residents, and may request an ID.]
Peekskill
City of Peekskill Summer Concert Series
7pm-9pm
Riverfront Green Park
cityofpeekskill.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3656/f/news/summer_2021_program_guide_0325.pdf
July 7
What It Is
July 14
Cross Cultural Connection
July 21
The Force
July 28
Six String Country
August 4
Soul Fusion
This unique new series conceived by Peekskill resident and singer Kristina Koller uniquely pairs morning workshops with afternoon concerts. Half the acts are local and half are from New York City.
Feel Good Music Series 2021
Charles Point Park
facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill/
June 12
All-Day Kickoff Event Featuring Westchester Ballet Company and The Dance Conservatory (10am-4pm)
The Ingrid Jensen / Alex Smith Quartet (5:30pm)
June 26
Brandon Cruz leads a community mural project (11am)
Cuarteto Guataca (2pm)
July 10
Zumba with Suzi Tipa (11am)
Sirintip (2pm)
July 24
The Ray Blue Quartet, Concert and Jazz Workshop (Noon)
Richie Goods & the Goods Project (3pm)
August 7
Community Open Mic hosted by Joe Natale (11am)
Willerm Delisfort (2pm)
August 21
Learn the Basics of Hoop Dance with Cait Cuevo (11am)
Kristina Koller (2pm)
Cortlandt
On selected concert dates, an outdoor movie also will be shown. Check town website.
Summer Concert Series
7pm
Cortlandt Waterfront Park
(townofcortlandt.com/)
June 10
FDR Drive Band
June 17
The Force
July 1
Andy Polay Quintet
July 8
Kick Start Charlie
July 22
Jon Bates Band
August 5
Kickin’ Nash
Outdoor Coffeehouse Concerts
Hendrick Hudson Free Library lawn
2pm-4pm
https://henhudfreelibrary.org/
June 27
The BlueStorm Four
July 11
Eric Puente Jazz Quartet
August 8
Six String Country
August 22
Flor Bromley Family Concert
September 12
Everything Else
October 3
Bob Meyer Trio
Croton-on-Hudson
Saturdays at Senasqua
Starts between 3pm-4pm
(For updates, go to Croton Tapsmith on Facebook and Instagram)
June 19
Without A Net
June 26
DJ Dirty Santa – Greg Jacquin
July 3
Scoot & Marlena
July 10
Sean Donovan & Friends
July 17
B Side
July 24
Whiskey’s Edge
July 31
Electric Beast
August 7
OFO
August 14
Finus and the Lonely Leaves
Westchester County
Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series
Croton Point Park
9pm
($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;
showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21)
June 29
High Noon Band
July 13
Back to the Garden 1969
Yorktown
Yorktown Lions Summer Concert Series
John “Jack” De Vito Gazebo, Veterans Road
6pm
yorktownny.org/parksandrecreation/lions-summer-concerts-simply-diamond
June 27
Simply Diamond
July 11
Group du Jour
July 18
Frontiers
August 8
Elton John tribute band
August 15
45 RPM
August 29
Class Action
Ossining
The Ossining Concert Series
Louis Engel Park
Fridays 7pm-9pm
August 13
Mike Risko Band
Jazz at Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Riverfront
6:30pm – 8pm
jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/
July 12
Hiroshi Yamazaki Quartet
July 26
Leonieke Scheuble Generations of Jazz Quintet feat. Bill Crow
August 9
Vince Ector Quartet
August 23
Natalie Forteza Trio
Briarcliff
Law Memorial Park
June 10 (6:30pm)
Phase 3
July 8 (7-9 pm)
Skyfactor
August 12 (7-9 pm)
Phase 3
*Food and beverage available for purchase
Vallhalla
Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series
Kensico Dam Plaza
9pm
($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;
showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21
July 1
Songs in the Attic: Billy Joel Tribute Band
July 20
The Nerds