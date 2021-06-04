Music Lovers’ Guide to a Groovin’ Summer in the River Towns

[Ed. Note > This is not meant to be an all-inclusive listing of summer music performances in our communities. It focuses mainly on free, outdoor events hosted by municipalities, sometimes in affiliation with local organizations. Towns reserve the right to limit attendance to their residents, and may request an ID.]

Peekskill

City of Peekskill Summer Concert Series

7pm-9pm

Riverfront Green Park

cityofpeekskill.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3656/f/news/summer_2021_program_guide_0325.pdf

July 7

What It Is



July 14

Cross Cultural Connection

July 21

The Force

July 28

Six String Country

August 4

Soul Fusion

This unique new series conceived by Peekskill resident and singer Kristina Koller uniquely pairs morning workshops with afternoon concerts. Half the acts are local and half are from New York City.

Feel Good Music Series 2021

Charles Point Park

facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill/

June 12

All-Day Kickoff Event Featuring Westchester Ballet Company and The Dance Conservatory (10am-4pm)

The Ingrid Jensen / Alex Smith Quartet (5:30pm)

June 26

Brandon Cruz leads a community mural project (11am)

Cuarteto Guataca (2pm)

July 10

Zumba with Suzi Tipa (11am)

Sirintip (2pm)

July 24

The Ray Blue Quartet, Concert and Jazz Workshop (Noon)

Richie Goods & the Goods Project (3pm)

August 7

Community Open Mic hosted by Joe Natale (11am)

Willerm Delisfort (2pm)

August 21

Learn the Basics of Hoop Dance with Cait Cuevo (11am)

Kristina Koller (2pm)

Cortlandt

On selected concert dates, an outdoor movie also will be shown. Check town website.

Summer Concert Series

7pm

Cortlandt Waterfront Park

(townofcortlandt.com/)

June 10

FDR Drive Band

June 17

The Force

July 1

Andy Polay Quintet

July 8

Kick Start Charlie

July 22

Jon Bates Band

August 5

Kickin’ Nash

Outdoor Coffeehouse Concerts

Hendrick Hudson Free Library lawn

2pm-4pm

https://henhudfreelibrary.org/

June 27

The BlueStorm Four

July 11

Eric Puente Jazz Quartet

August 8

Six String Country

August 22

Flor Bromley Family Concert

September 12

Everything Else

October 3

Bob Meyer Trio

Croton-on-Hudson

Saturdays at Senasqua

Starts between 3pm-4pm

(For updates, go to Croton Tapsmith on Facebook and Instagram)

June 19

Without A Net

June 26

DJ Dirty Santa – Greg Jacquin

July 3

Scoot & Marlena

July 10

Sean Donovan & Friends

July 17

B Side

July 24

Whiskey’s Edge

July 31

Electric Beast

August 7

OFO

August 14

Finus and the Lonely Leaves

Westchester County

Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series

Croton Point Park

9pm

($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;

showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21)

June 29

High Noon Band

July 13

Back to the Garden 1969

Yorktown

Yorktown Lions Summer Concert Series

John “Jack” De Vito Gazebo, Veterans Road

6pm

yorktownny.org/parksandrecreation/lions-summer-concerts-simply-diamond

June 27

Simply Diamond

July 11

Group du Jour

July 18

Frontiers

August 8

Elton John tribute band

August 15

45 RPM

August 29

Class Action

Ossining

The Ossining Concert Series

Louis Engel Park

Fridays 7pm-9pm

August 13

Mike Risko Band

Jazz at Henry Gourdine Park, Ossining Riverfront

6:30pm – 8pm

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/

July 12

Hiroshi Yamazaki Quartet

July 26

Leonieke Scheuble Generations of Jazz Quintet feat. Bill Crow

August 9

Vince Ector Quartet

August 23

Natalie Forteza Trio

Briarcliff

Law Memorial Park

briarcliffchamber.org/

June 10 (6:30pm)

Phase 3

July 8 (7-9 pm)

Skyfactor

August 12 (7-9 pm)

Phase 3

*Food and beverage available for purchase

Vallhalla

Westchester County Parks Summer Concert Series

Kensico Dam Plaza

9pm

($80 per designated area — maximum 8 people per area;

showclix.com/event/wcp-scs21

July 1

Songs in the Attic: Billy Joel Tribute Band

July 20

The Nerds