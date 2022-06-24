Scott Camera Announces Summer Photography classes

Mothers and very young children- How to take good photographs while enjoying parenting! 4 Meetings at Scott Camera Store July 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 each day. Bring your child and your camera

Summer camera camp – adults and teenagers learn to take great pictures and control your camera. Learn how to hold your camera and make it work for you! 4 Meetings at Scott Cam- era store July 11, 12, 13, 14 from 6:30 PM – 8:00 each day.

Summer camera camp, second session – adults and teenagers learn to take great pictures and control your camera. Learn how to hold your camera and make it work for you! 4 Meetings at Scott Camera store July 18, 19, 20, 21 from 6:30 – 8:00 each day.

4 short field trips – River front one night, downtown portraits, close up work with tripods, and photographing buildings. Some experience or our previous class suggested. 4 Meetings, 4 different local locations, July 25, 26, 27, 28 from 6:30 – 8:00 each day.

How to Register: contact the store and sign up to confirm which course you want, what equipment you have (some equipment is available for loan). Each course is $200 and payment is due the first meeting. A minimum enrollment will be needed for each class and you will be contacted before the first class.

Scott Camera Store and Photography Howard Copeland

12 S Division St

Peekskill NY 10566