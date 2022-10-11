RiverArts Studio Tour Set for November 5th and 6th

The RiverArts 2022 Studio Tour is right around the corner. This two-day tour will be held on Saturday, November 5th and Sunday, November 6th from 11am – 6pm on both days. This years’ Studio Tour will feature over 80 visual artists who live and work in the Rivertowns. Artistic mediums range from painting and ceramics to fiber, mixed media, and photography.

As in years past, RiverArts will provide both an interactive google map and a downloadable map so attendees can plan their artist studio visits. This map can be found at RiverArtsStudioTour.com. Those attending are encouraged to pre-register for the Tour on the website to download the 2022 RiverArts Studio Tour Badge to their phones and show the badge at each studio to breeze through the check-in line. In addition to improving the flow of the Tour, pre-registration helps RiverArts record accurate attendance numbers for the Tour which, in turn, helps the non-profit organization with grant funding.

In addition to the Tour itself, RiverArts will host two preview exhibitions of participating artist works. The first will be Wednesday, October 12th at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library (55 Main Street in Dobbs) from 6:00 – 9:00pm. Light refreshments will be served. The second preview exhibition will be Sunday, October 30th at the Hastings Village Hall Gallery (7 Maple Avenue in Hastings). This reception will feature refreshments and live music by Kat Gang from 2:00 – 5:00pm.

RiverArts was founded by a collective of visual artists in March of 1963. The organization’s history makes this years’ Tour special as RiverArts celebrates its 60th Anniversary! The Tour represents an opportunity for collectors and art supporters to engage with artists in an intimate setting, learn about their process and inspiration, and connect with their body of work and has been an important part of the Rivertown communities for years.

Studio Tour Co-Producer Gabrielle Burger shared, “The Studio Tour has grown impressively! This year we are featuring over 80 artists working in all types of media. Being able to facilitate our mission of awareness and connection between these artists and art lovers, as we begin to return to a more normalized setting, is a great opportunity.”

Co-Producer, Kit Demirdelen added, “The RiverArts Studio Tour is the only event of its kind in our area. As residents of the Rivertowns, we are so lucky to have access to such a wide variety of artists literally in our backyard.”

“I am so pleased to be able to recognize our 60th programming year with this group of artists. RiverArts was founded by a small collective of visual artists and the fact that we go back to our roots to honor this every year says something about the importance of our mission of creating community through the arts,” stated Executive Director, Josh Suniewick.

RiverArts is offering a full slate of programming for its’ 60th year. Other fall events include the next installment of RiverArts’ new concert series, Live at the Upstream at the Upstream Gallery in Hastings, on Saturday, October 15th, featuring electronica artists Steven Brent and Jon Hatch. Additionally, RiverArts is presenting the first of three chamber music concerts at The Newington-Cropsey House on Sunday, November 20th as well as its monthly Drink & Draw series, the first Thursday of every month.