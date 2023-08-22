RiverArts Announces a New Fall Season of Art And Culture Events in the River Towns

August 21, 2023 – ARDSLEY, DOBBS FERRY, HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, IRVINGTON, SLEEPY HOLLOW, AND TARRYTOWN:

Join RiverArts in the launch of their 2023-2024 season with a vibrant selection of art events throughout the Rivertowns this fall. The fall program features diverse programming from a brand new music series, Channels, the annual Dance Concert at Tarrytown Music Hall featuring Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, an Artist Conversation featuring photographers Ted and Nune, the RiverArts Studio Tour and Preview Shows, and the RiverArts Chamber Music Series Fundraiser at The Newington-Cropsey House.

Sky Creature at Purpl; New Music Series, Channels – September 23, 2023

RiverArts announces Channels, a three-concert music series produced by RiverArts Board Member, Stuart Wolferman.

Channels defies boundaries and celebrates the river as a means of travel, exploration, and source of new ideas—Channels presents new music in unique Hudson Rivertown settings. Each concert will feature a musician(s) from outside the Rivertowns in a unique “alternative” space, aiming to take advantage of one of the area’s greatest resources—its location and connect Rivertown audiences through art.

The first of the Channels series features the duo, Sky Creature, performing at Purpl on Saturday, September 23. This concert marks the reopening of Purpl in Hastings-On-Hudson.

Sky Creature is made up of singer Majel Connery and baritone guitarist Matt Walsh. Based in Rockaway Beach and Catskill, NY, Sky Creature is defined as a space between art music and punk rock (self-described as Thrash Enya). The band’s sound draws comparisons with artists from Kate Bush to Suicide.

Date – Saturday, September 23

Venue – Purpl; 52 Main Street, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

Time – 8:00pm; Doors open 7:00pm (cash bar)

Tickets – $30; tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riverarts-presents-sky-creature-tickets-673197290217

Inspiration, Fuel & Identity: A conversation with Ted & Nune – October 14, 2023

Join RiverArts for a conversation with Ted Andreasian and Nune Karamyan, led by artist and art restorer, Katerina Spilio. Ted and Nune discuss their new book, Stone and Candle: Armenian Monasteries—the epic journey into the mountains of Armenia, unpack the deeper meanings of the book’s title, the inspiration for the trip, and the power of connecting to the past while shaping a creative path into the future.

Ted and Nune are a photographic team whose work is inspired by the man-made world. Seeking out the spiritual dimension in monumental human constructions, they journey to remote lands to make studies of architecture and industry, bringing a joint male-female point of view to their shared vision.

Date – Saturday, October 14

Venue – Ted & Nune Gallery; 45 Main Street, Store B, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

Time – 5:30pm

Tickets – $10; tickets can be purchased at https://riverarts.org/event/ted-and-nune/

RiverArts & the Tarrytown Music Hall present: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company

RiverArts celebrates its 60th year this fall, with its co-presentation with Tarrytown Music Hall of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE. For the last decade, RiverArts’ annual dance concerts have allowed Rivertown audiences to experience these talented groups locally.

Established in 1985 by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, seamlessly integrates traditional African dance with spoken word and contemporary choreography. The Brooklyn based group aims to promote understanding of the human experience into the African Diaspora through dance and storytelling and to provide sensory connections to history and tradition through music, movement, and spoken word—leading deeper into issues of spirituality, community responsibility and liberation.

The program will include Upside Down, March, and Grace; all choreographed by Ronald K. Brown. The run time for the entire program will be 90-minutes.

Date – Saturday, October 21

Venue – Tarrytown Music Hall; 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY

Time – Curtain at 7:30pm; Doors open at 6:45pm

Tickets – Starting at $35; tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/EVIDENCE23

RiverArts Studio Tour

The RiverArts Studio Tour offers an opportunity for art lovers to engage with local artists in their own studios. This two-day tour will be held on the first weekend of November.

Date & Time – Saturday, November 4th from 11am-5pm; Sunday, November 5th from 11am-3pm

Venue – Studios throughout the Rivertowns; Tour map and information can be found at: www.RiverArtsStudioTour.com

In addition to the main Studio Tour weekend, RiverArts will host two preview exhibitions of works by participating artists. On Sunday, October 15th from 3-5pm, a preview show featuring works by Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, and Irvington artists on the Tour will be shown at Hastings Village Hall Gallery. On Sunday, October 22nd from 3-5pm, a preview show featuring works by Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown artists on the Tour will be shown at Shames JCC.

Preview Show – Artists from; Hastings-On-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Irvington

Date – Sunday, October 15

Venue – Hastings Village Hall; 7 Maple Avenue, Hastings-On-Hudson

Time – 3:00-5:00pm

Preview Show – Artists from; Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown

Date – Sunday, October 22

Venue – Shames JCC; 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown

Time – 3:00-5:00pm

RiverArts Chamber Music Fundraiser Concert

RiverArts announces the first of three installments in their Chamber Music Series. This annual fundraiser concert will be hosted by the Newington-Cropsey Foundation on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00pm.

The concert will feature sets by romantic composer Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) and one set by Franz Schubert (1797-1829). Sets include Songs for Voice and Piano, Cello Sonata #1 in E Op. 38, Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D965, and Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114. The run time will be 90-minutes.

Tickets start at $100 for general admission which includes a cocktail reception following the concert. 50% of the ticket is a tax-deductible donation that allows RiverArts to continue to bring chamber music to Rivertown audiences.

Date – Sunday, November 19

Venue – Newington-Cropsey Foundation; 49 Washington Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

Time – 1:00pm

Tickets – $100; tickets can be purchased at https://riverarts.org/event/chambermusicfundraiser/

Drink & Draw

Drink & Draw is a modern twist on the classic artistic practice of life drawing. Artists of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome.

Dates – September 14 & 20, October 5 & 18, November 9, December 7 & 20

Venue – Hastings Public Library Orr Room, Lower Level; 7 Maple Avenue, Hastings-On-Hudson

Time – 7:30-9:30pm

Register – $20 per class at https://riverarts.org/programs/art/drink-draw/