River Towns Music Group Announces Fall Indie Music Series

Halloweeen Themed Family Day and Battle of the Bands Takes Center Stage on October 30

River Towns Music Group is getting the band(s) back together! Just like over the summer, RTMG’s fall programming bookends the season with stellar musical events. Sunday, Oct. 30, will be a free, family-friendly Battle of the Bands and Halloween Party, followed by an energetic indie music concert at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on Friday, Dec. 9.

The fall edition of RTMG’s Battle of the Bands is on Oct. 30 at River Outpost Brewing Company in Peekskill from 1 -6 p.m. It will be Halloween-themed and include a costume contest for kids and adults. On the outdoor main stage, there will be live music from five talented bands, all competing to earn the opening slot at RTMG’s Paramount concert in December. Little folks will have a slew of Halloween crafts and games to enjoy while their grownups are treated to great music, food and drinks.

Know a band that might want to enter? Send them HERE.

Food trucks at the Oct. 30 event will include Bona Bona Ice Cream, Wanna Empanada, the Dog House for hot dogs and chicken tenders, and Bazodee Street Foods for global fusion like ox tail and curries. Red Door Baking Company will have a table onsite, offering Halloween-inspired cookies, cupcakes and creative, sweet surprises. Croton’s newest coffee house, Matters Coffee, will be filling prescriptions for your daily dose of caffeine. River Outpost Brewing Company will tend bar, serving craft beer and cocktails, and their kitchen will create an array of elevated pub-inspired fare.

On Dec. 9, the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater is hosting River Towns Music Group’s second indie showcase at the venue. The show will feature four indie bands all within the rock‘n’roll vein, including blues/rock, psych rock, indie rock and “funk/punk.” The fourth band, the opener, is to be determined based on a combination of audience and judges’ votes from October’s Battle of the Bands. The Paramount is an historic cinema-turned-music-venue built in 1930, with breathtaking ceiling artwork, impeccable sight lines, and great sound. Tickets for this event go on sale in mid-October.

These events are made possible through generous sponsorships from local businesses that understand, as residents do, that events like these make our community a wonderfully vibrant place to live. As with the summer series, Ginsburg Development Companies is the presenting sponsor for Peekskill’s Fall Indie Music Series. Robison Oil is the stage-naming sponsor for the Battle of the Bands. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate once again is the exclusive real estate sponsor while Ecogy Energy is the exclusive solar sponsor. Local construction supplier Dain’s Lumber is the exclusive lumber outfitter. JuneShine Canned Cocktails will be adding some spirit to the sponsorship mix.

RTMG’s Fall Indie Music Series proves that live music doesn’t have to end when summer does. Come out and enjoy the wonderful venues and incredible talent that our ribbon of the Hudson Valley has to offer. See you at the show!